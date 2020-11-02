Difference between revisions of "Holiday Inn Mutare"

Holiday Inn Mutare is surrounded by shops, eateries and banks. It is close to the Mozambique border and is a 6-minute walk from Mutare Museum, 2 km from Mutare train station and 29 km from the Vumba Botanical Gardens.

Area attractions include Mount Inyangani, the Hot Springs Resort, the Bvumba Mountains and the Botanical Gardens.

P.O Box 27,

Aerodrome Rd, Mutare.

Tel: 0 263 020, 64431, 64464.

Fax:

Cell:

Email: reservations@holidayinnmutare.co.zw

Website: https://www.africansunhotels.com/hotels/12/holiday-inn-mutare .



Offers

96 rooms.

Rooms with Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs and minifridges, plus iPod docks, and tea and coffeemaking facilities.

Parking complimentary.

Restaurant and two bars.

Outdoor pool, gym.

Coin-operated laundry