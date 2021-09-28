Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Holy Cross Secondary School"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
Schools [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
+
'''Holy Cross Secondary School''' is a [[Catholic Church]] mission school in [[Chirumanzu]] District, [[Midlands Province]].
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
(September 2021) <br/>
+
('''September 2021''') <br/>
Address: <br/>
+
'''Address:''' Holy Cross Mission, Ward 6, [[Chirumanzu]], Post Office box: 119, [[Chivhu]], <br/>
Telephone: <br/>
+
'''Telephone:''' 0562 2409 <br/>
Cell: <br/>
+
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Email: <br/>
+
'''Email:''' <br/>
Web:  <br/>
+
'''Web:''' <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Line 32: Line 32:
 
==Associations==
 
==Associations==
 
Famous names associated with the school.  
 
Famous names associated with the school.  
 +
https://www.facebook.com/Holy-Cross-High-School-Gweru-Diocese-Zimbabwe-364338163586488/
  
 
==Other information==
 
==Other information==
Line 37: Line 38:
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
  
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
[[File:xxx.jpg|thumb|caption]]
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
SEO template
 
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=Your page title
+
|title=Holy Cross Secondary School
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
+
|keywords=education,high schools,Midlands Province,O Level
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png

Revision as of 14:14, 28 September 2021

Holy Cross Secondary School is a Catholic Church mission school in Chirumanzu District, Midlands Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: Holy Cross Mission, Ward 6, Chirumanzu, Post Office box: 119, Chivhu,
Telephone: 0562 2409
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school. https://www.facebook.com/Holy-Cross-High-School-Gweru-Diocese-Zimbabwe-364338163586488/

Other information

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Holy_Cross_Secondary_School&oldid=110855"