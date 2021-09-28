Difference between revisions of "Holy Cross Secondary School"
Holy Cross Secondary School is a Catholic Church mission school in Chirumanzu District, Midlands Province.
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Holy Cross Mission, Ward 6, Chirumanzu, Post Office box: 119, Chivhu,
Telephone: 0562 2409
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Associations
Famous names associated with the school. https://www.facebook.com/Holy-Cross-High-School-Gweru-Diocese-Zimbabwe-364338163586488/