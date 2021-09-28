Difference between revisions of "Holy Cross Secondary School"
Revision as of 14:17, 28 September 2021
Holy Cross Secondary School is a Catholic Church mission school in Chirumanzu District, Midlands Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Holy Cross Mission, Ward 6, Chirumanzu, Post Office box: 119, Chivhu,
Telephone: 0562 2409
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Former students Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/Holy-Cross-High-School-Gweru-Diocese-Zimbabwe-364338163586488/