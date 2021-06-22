Pindula

There may be a difference in tempo, rhythm, harmony or tune for every beat and every drum, but the only message I desire to bring out through all my music is the message of LOVE. </blockquote>
 
==Beef With [[Enzo Ishall]]==
On 19 June 2021, Holy Ten released a song ''Violence'' which threw subliminal at [[Zimdancehall]] musician Enzo Ishall. He released another song ''Ko Makuitasei?'' on 22 June 2021 as a response to Enzo Ishall's ''Finesse''.
Listen to the songs below:
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0MLt84aFJ0||| Holy Ten - Violence|}}
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqfmRd4qE3A||| Holy Ten - Ko Makuitasei?|}}
==Contacts and Social Media==
==References==
Holy Ten
Holy Ten Portrait.jpg
BornMukudzei Chitsama
(1998-11-18) November 18, 1998 (age 22)
NationalityZimbabwean
Years active2016 - Current
Known forRap music

Holy Ten (real name Mukudzei Chitsama) is a popular Zimbabwe rapper, songwriter, and producer. He has done collaborations with other popular artists including Takura and ProBeatz.

Music

Holy Ten has said about his music:

There may be a difference in tempo, rhythm, harmony or tune for every beat and every drum, but the only message I desire to bring out through all my music is the message of LOVE.

Beef With Enzo Ishall

On 19 June 2021, Holy Ten released a song Violence which threw subliminal at Zimdancehall musician Enzo Ishall. He released another song Ko Makuitasei? on 22 June 2021 as a response to Enzo Ishall's Finesse.

Listen to the songs below:

Holy Ten - Violence
Holy Ten - Ko Makuitasei?

Discography

Contacts and Social Media

Picture Gallery

Videos

Kumba Kune Vanhu video



Amai




References


