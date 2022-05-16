Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Holy Ten"

Page Discussion
m
 
Line 82: Line 82:
  
 
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=piLMM1QUl0Q||| DESCRIPTION_OF_VIDEO_HERE |frame|}}<br /><br />-->
 
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=piLMM1QUl0Q||| DESCRIPTION_OF_VIDEO_HERE |frame|}}<br /><br />-->
 +
 +
==Pindula Market==
 +
<iframe
 +
  src="https://zero.pindula.co.zw/market/featured/"
 +
  key="keyyacho"
 +
  path=""
 +
  style="
 +
    width: 100%;
 +
    height: 650px;
 +
    border: 0;
 +
    border-radius: 4px;
 +
    overflow: hidden;
 +
  "
 +
  title="Pindula Products"
 +
/>
 +
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 07:21, 16 May 2022

Holy Ten
Holy Ten Portrait.jpg
BornMukudzei Chitsama
(1998-11-18) November 18, 1998 (age 23)
NationalityZimbabwean
Years active2016 - Current
Known forRap music

Holy Ten (real name Mukudzei Chitsama) is a popular Zimbabwe rapper, songwriter, and producer. He has done collaborations with other popular artists including Takura and ProBeatz.

Music

Holy Ten has said about his music:

There may be a difference in tempo, rhythm, harmony or tune for every beat and every drum, but the only message I desire to bring out through all my music is the message of LOVE.

Beef With Enzo Ishall

On 19 June 2021, Holy Ten released a song Violence which threw subliminal at Zimdancehall musician Enzo Ishall. He released another song Ko Makuitasei? on 22 June 2021 as a response to Enzo Ishall's Finesse.

Listen to the songs below:

Holy Ten - Violence
Holy Ten - Ko Makuitasei?

Discography

Contacts and Social Media

Picture Gallery

Videos

Kumba Kune Vanhu video



Amai




Pindula Market


References


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Holy_Ten&oldid=117649"