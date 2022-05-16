Difference between revisions of "Holy Ten"
Latest revision as of 07:21, 16 May 2022
|Holy Ten
|Born
|Mukudzei Chitsama
November 18, 1998
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Years active
|2016 - Current
|Known for
|Rap music
Holy Ten (real name Mukudzei Chitsama) is a popular Zimbabwe rapper, songwriter, and producer. He has done collaborations with other popular artists including Takura and ProBeatz.
Music
Holy Ten has said about his music:
There may be a difference in tempo, rhythm, harmony or tune for every beat and every drum, but the only message I desire to bring out through all my music is the message of LOVE.
Beef With Enzo Ishall
On 19 June 2021, Holy Ten released a song Violence which threw subliminal at Zimdancehall musician Enzo Ishall. He released another song Ko Makuitasei? on 22 June 2021 as a response to Enzo Ishall's Finesse.
Listen to the songs below:
Discography
Contacts and Social Media
- Facebook:fb.com/holytenmusic
- Twitter: @holytenmusic
- YouTube: Holy Ten
- Instagram: holytenmusic
Picture Gallery
Holy Ten with Comic Pastor
Holy Ten with Probeatz
Holy Ten at Shoko Festival
Videos
