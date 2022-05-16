Holy Ten (real name Mukudzei Chitsama) is a popular Zimbabwe rapper, songwriter, and producer. He has done collaborations with other popular artists including Takura and ProBeatz.

Music

Holy Ten has said about his music:

There may be a difference in tempo, rhythm, harmony or tune for every beat and every drum, but the only message I desire to bring out through all my music is the message of LOVE.

On 19 June 2021, Holy Ten released a song Violence which threw subliminal at Zimdancehall musician Enzo Ishall. He released another song Ko Makuitasei? on 22 June 2021 as a response to Enzo Ishall's Finesse.

Listen to the songs below:

Holy Ten - Violence

Holy Ten - Ko Makuitasei?

Discography

Picture Gallery

Videos

Kumba Kune Vanhu video







Amai











Pindula Market





References



