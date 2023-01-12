Difference between revisions of "Holy Ten"
'''Holy Ten''' (real name Mukudzei Chitsama) is a popular Zimbabwe rapper, songwriter, and producer. He has done collaborations with other popular artists including [[Takura]] and [[ProBeatz]].
==Music==
==Music==
==Discography==
==Discography==
==Contacts and Social Media==
==Contacts and Social Media==
|Holy Ten
|Born
|Mukudzei Chitsama
November 18, 1998
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Years active
|2016 - Current
|Known for
|Rap music
Holy Ten (real name Mukudzei Chitsama) is a popular Zimbabwe rapper, songwriter, and producer. He has done collaborations with other popular artists including Takura and ProBeatz.
In early 2023 Holy Ten made the headlines when he said he regretted featuring on Winky D's Ibotso song (on the Eureka Eureka album. Holy Ten accused "activists, journalists, and lawyers" of politicizing the project. The song was generally considered by critics as an attack on the supposed failed leadership of the Zanu-PF government. Following the statement by Holy Ten, the president spokesperson tweeted that he (Holy Ten) had been forgiven.
Music
Holy Ten has said about his music:
There may be a difference in tempo, rhythm, harmony or tune for every beat and every drum, but the only message I desire to bring out through all my music is the message of LOVE.
Beef With Enzo Ishall
On 19 June 2021, Holy Ten released a song Violence which threw subliminal at Zimdancehall musician Enzo Ishall. He released another song Ko Makuitasei? on 22 June 2021 as a response to Enzo Ishall's Finesse.
Listen to the songs below:
Discography
Albums
- Book Of Malachi (2023)
- Energy (2022)
- Risky Life (2021)
- Suicide Notes (2019)
Contacts and Social Media
- Facebook:fb.com/holytenmusic
- Twitter: @holytenmusic
- YouTube: Holy Ten
- Instagram: holytenmusic
