In early 2023 Holy Ten made the headlines when he said he regretted featuring on [[Winky D]]'s ''Ibotso'' song (on the [[Eureka Eureka Winky D Album|Eureka Eureka]] album. Holy Ten accused "activists, journalists, and lawyers" of politicizing the project. The song was generally considered by critics as an attack on the supposed failed leadership of the [[Zanu-PF]] government. Following the statement by Holy Ten, the president spokesperson tweeted that he (Holy Ten) had been forgiven.

'''Holy Ten''' (real name Mukudzei Chitsama) is a popular Zimbabwe rapper, songwriter, and producer. He has done collaborations with other popular artists including [[Takura]] and [[ProBeatz]].

Music

Holy Ten has said about his music:

There may be a difference in tempo, rhythm, harmony or tune for every beat and every drum, but the only message I desire to bring out through all my music is the message of LOVE.

On 19 June 2021, Holy Ten released a song Violence which threw subliminal at Zimdancehall musician Enzo Ishall. He released another song Ko Makuitasei? on 22 June 2021 as a response to Enzo Ishall's Finesse.

Discography

Albums

Book Of Malachi (2023)

Energy (2022)

Risky Life (2021)

Suicide Notes (2019)

