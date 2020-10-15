Holy Ten (real name Mukudzei Chitsama) is a popular Zimbabwe rapper, songwriter, and producer. He has done collaborations with other popular artists including Takura and ProBeatz.

Music

Holy Ten has said about his music:

There may be a difference in tempo, rhythm, harmony or tune for every beat and every drum, but the only message I desire to bring out through all my music is the message of LOVE.

Picture Gallery

Videos

Kumba Kune Vanhu video







Amai











