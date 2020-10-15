Difference between revisions of "Holy Ten"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | name = Holy Ten <!-- use common name/article title --> | image = Holy Ten Portrait.jpg<!-- filename only, no "File:" or "Image:" prefix, an...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 08:33, 15 October 2020
|Holy Ten
|Born
|Mukudzei Chitsama
November 18, 1998
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Years active
|2016 - Current
|Known for
|Rap music
Holy Ten (real name Mukudzei Chitsama) is a popular Zimbabwe rapper, songwriter, and producer. He has done collaborations with other popular artists including Takura and ProBeatz.
Music
Holy Ten has said about his music:
There may be a difference in tempo, rhythm, harmony or tune for every beat and every drum, but the only message I desire to bring out through all my music is the message of LOVE.
Contacts and Social Media
- Facebook:fb.com/holytenmusic
- Twitter: @holytenmusic
- YouTube: Holy Ten
- Instagram: holytenmusic
Picture Gallery
Holy Ten with Comic Pastor
Holy Ten with Probeatz
Holy Ten at Shoko Festival
Videos
References