Difference between revisions of "Honde Valley"

The '''Honde Valley''' extends from the eastern border of [[Zimbabwe]] into Mozambique. The valley is part of the Eastern Highlands mountain range. The valley is about 130 kilometres (81 miles) from [[Mutare]], or 110 kilometres (68 miles) from Nyanga. and the Nyanga National Park forms the western boundary of the valley . It is in [[Mutasa]] District, [[Manicaland Province]] .

Access

Approaching from Mutare, the turn-off is about 50 km along the road towards Nyanga. The road into the valley is tarred and twists and turns steeply as it drops 800 meters in about 20 km. Off the tarred road, there are good gravel roads which service most parts of the Valley.

See St Columba's High School (Honde Valley) at Hauna Growth Point.

