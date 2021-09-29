Difference between revisions of "Hondo Derere"
Latest revision as of 05:48, 29 September 2021
In July 2018, Hondo Derere was elected to Ward 14 Mbire RDC, for Zanu PF with 1339 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 14 Mbire RDC with 1339 votes, beating Cliff Matape of MDC Alliance with 91 votes and James Strandreck Munuwa of ZDU with 89 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020