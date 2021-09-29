2018 – elected to Ward 14 [[Mbire RDC]] with 1339 votes, beating [ [Cliff Matape]] of MDC Alliance with 91 votes and [[James Strandreck Munuwa]] of ZDU with 89 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

2018 – elected to Ward 14 [[Mbire RDC]] with 1339 votes, beating [Cliff Matape]] of MDC Alliance with 91 votes and [[James Strandreck Munuwa]] of ZDU with 89 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

In July 2018, Hondo Derere was elected to Ward 14 Mbire RDC, for Zanu PF with 1339 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 14 Mbire RDC with 1339 votes, beating Cliff Matape of MDC Alliance with 91 votes and James Strandreck Munuwa of ZDU with 89 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]