Difference between revisions of "Honey Mufakwadziya"

In July 2018, Honey Mufakwadziya was elected to Ward 15 Manyame RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 977 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 15 Manyame RDC with 997 votes, beating Charles Mtizira of MDC-Alliance with 206 votes. [1]

