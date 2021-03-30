Difference between revisions of "Hopewell Chireru"

In July 2018, Hopewell Chireru was elected to Ward 2 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 1508 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Chitungwiza Municipality with 1508 votes, beating Ignatius Simbarashe Nyakwete of Zanu PF with 924 votes, Nobert Kanyama, independent with 293 votes, David Chipunza, independent with 179 votes, Pedzisai Muringayi, independent with 111 votes, Cristopher Marizani of ZIPP with 44 votes, Juliet Mashonganyika of ZDU with 29 votes, and Eneresi Dominico of BZA with 24 votes, . [1]

Events

Further Reading

