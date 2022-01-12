Muzanenhamo Horace Nyazika was an early nationalist and was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 13 December 1944, in Harare.

Marriage: Single in 1980.







School / Education

GCE O Levels.

Service / Career

1980 - Elected to the House of Assembly for Zanu PF in Mashonaland Central.



Events