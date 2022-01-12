Difference between revisions of "Horace Nyazika"
Muzanenhamo Horace Nyazika was an early nationalist and was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 13 December 1944, in Harare.
Marriage: Single in 1980.
School / Education
GCE O Levels.
Service / Career
1980 - Elected to the House of Assembly for Zanu PF in Mashonaland Central.