Muzanenhamo Horace Nyazika was an early nationalist and was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 13 December 1944, in Harare.
Marriage: Single in 1980.


School / Education

GCE O Levels.

Service / Career

1980 - Elected to the House of Assembly for Zanu PF in Mashonaland Central.

