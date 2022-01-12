Difference between revisions of "Horace Nyazika"
(Created page with "'''Muzanenhamo Horace Nyazika''' was an early nationalist and was elected to the House of Assembly in '''1980'''. ==Personal Details== '''Born''': '''13 December 1944'''...")
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|title=Horace Nyazika
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=, ,
|description=
|description=
|image=Uploaded_file.png
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
Latest revision as of 09:33, 12 January 2022
Muzanenhamo Horace Nyazika was an early nationalist and was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 13 December 1944, in Harare.
Marriage: Single in 1980.
School / Education
GCE O Levels.
Service / Career
1980 - Elected to the House of Assembly for Zanu PF in Mashonaland Central.
Events
Further Reading
Interviewed for The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe, by Ngwabi Bhebhe, published by Mambo Press. [1]
- ↑ [http://psimg.jstor.org/fsi/img/pdf/t0/10.5555/al.sff.document.crp3b10012_final.pdf The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe], Aluka, Published: 1999, Retrieved: 12 January 2022