<ref name="The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe"> [http://psimg.jstor.org/fsi/img/pdf/t0/10.5555/al.sff.document.crp3b10012_final.pdf The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran

Church in Zimbabwe'', by [[Ngwabi Bhebhe]], published by Mambo Press.

Interviewed for ''The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran

Muzanenhamo Horace Nyazika was an early nationalist and was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 13 December 1944, in Harare.

Marriage: Single in 1980.







School / Education

GCE O Levels.

Service / Career

1980 - Elected to the House of Assembly for Zanu PF in Mashonaland Central.



Events

Further Reading

Interviewed for The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe, by Ngwabi Bhebhe, published by Mambo Press. [1]