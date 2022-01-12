Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Horace Nyazika"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Muzanenhamo Horace Nyazika''' was an early nationalist and was elected to the House of Assembly in '''1980'''. ==Personal Details== '''Born''': '''13 December 1944'''...")
 
 
(6 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 15: Line 15:
  
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
 +
Interviewed for ''The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran
 +
Church in Zimbabwe'', by [[Ngwabi Bhebhe]], published by Mambo Press.
 +
<ref name="The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe"> [http://psimg.jstor.org/fsi/img/pdf/t0/10.5555/al.sff.document.crp3b10012_final.pdf  The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran
 +
Church in Zimbabwe], ''Aluka'', Published: 1999, Retrieved: 12 January 2022''</ref>
 +
  
  
Line 20: Line 25:
 
|title=Horace Nyazika
 
|title=Horace Nyazika
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=election,Local Government,Pfura,RDC
+
|keywords=early nationalist, House of Assembly 1980,  
|description= Local Government Elections 2018
+
|description= Politicians
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]

Latest revision as of 09:33, 12 January 2022

Muzanenhamo Horace Nyazika was an early nationalist and was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 13 December 1944, in Harare.
Marriage: Single in 1980.


School / Education

GCE O Levels.

Service / Career

1980 - Elected to the House of Assembly for Zanu PF in Mashonaland Central.

Events

Further Reading

Interviewed for The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe, by Ngwabi Bhebhe, published by Mambo Press. [1]

  1. [http://psimg.jstor.org/fsi/img/pdf/t0/10.5555/al.sff.document.crp3b10012_final.pdf The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe], Aluka, Published: 1999, Retrieved: 12 January 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Horace_Nyazika&oldid=114076"