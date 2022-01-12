Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Horace Nyazika"

Page Discussion
 
(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 16: Line 16:
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
 
Interviewed for ''The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran
 
Interviewed for ''The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran
Church in Zimbabwe'' by Ngwabi Bhebe, published by Mambo Press <ref name="The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe"> [http://psimg.jstor.org/fsi/img/pdf/t0/10.5555/al.sff.document.crp3b10012_final.pdf  The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran
+
Church in Zimbabwe'', by [[Ngwabi Bhebhe]], published by Mambo Press.
 +
<ref name="The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe"> [http://psimg.jstor.org/fsi/img/pdf/t0/10.5555/al.sff.document.crp3b10012_final.pdf  The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran
 
Church in Zimbabwe], ''Aluka'', Published: 1999, Retrieved: 12 January 2022''</ref>
 
Church in Zimbabwe], ''Aluka'', Published: 1999, Retrieved: 12 January 2022''</ref>
  
Line 29: Line 30:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
  
 
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]

Latest revision as of 09:33, 12 January 2022

Muzanenhamo Horace Nyazika was an early nationalist and was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 13 December 1944, in Harare.
Marriage: Single in 1980.


School / Education

GCE O Levels.

Service / Career

1980 - Elected to the House of Assembly for Zanu PF in Mashonaland Central.

Events

Further Reading

Interviewed for The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe, by Ngwabi Bhebhe, published by Mambo Press. [1]

  1. [http://psimg.jstor.org/fsi/img/pdf/t0/10.5555/al.sff.document.crp3b10012_final.pdf The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe], Aluka, Published: 1999, Retrieved: 12 January 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Horace_Nyazika&oldid=114076"