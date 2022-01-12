Difference between revisions of "Horace Nyazika"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 16:
|Line 16:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
Interviewed for ''The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran
Interviewed for ''The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran
|−
Church in Zimbabwe'' by Ngwabi
|+
Church in Zimbabwe''by Ngwabi , published by Mambo Press
|+
<ref name="The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe"> [http://psimg.jstor.org/fsi/img/pdf/t0/10.5555/al.sff.document.crp3b10012_final.pdf The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran
Church in Zimbabwe], ''Aluka'', Published: 1999, Retrieved: 12 January 2022''</ref>
Church in Zimbabwe], ''Aluka'', Published: 1999, Retrieved: 12 January 2022''</ref>
|Line 29:
|Line 30:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|−
|−
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 09:33, 12 January 2022
Muzanenhamo Horace Nyazika was an early nationalist and was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 13 December 1944, in Harare.
Marriage: Single in 1980.
School / Education
GCE O Levels.
Service / Career
1980 - Elected to the House of Assembly for Zanu PF in Mashonaland Central.
Events
Further Reading
Interviewed for The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe, by Ngwabi Bhebhe, published by Mambo Press. [1]
- ↑ [http://psimg.jstor.org/fsi/img/pdf/t0/10.5555/al.sff.document.crp3b10012_final.pdf The ZAPU and ZANU guerrilla warfare and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe], Aluka, Published: 1999, Retrieved: 12 January 2022