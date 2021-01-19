Difference between revisions of "Hosea Chisango"

Harare Town Clerk Hoseah Chisango was granted $50 000 bail by Harare magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna on 19 January 2021. Chisango faced charges of criminal abuse of office or alternatively failing to prevent corruption after allegedly appointing a chief security officer, allegedly outside his mandate. He was ordered not to go within 100 metres of any Harare City Council offices other than the hospital and not interfere with witnesses. Chisango was remanded to 25 February 2021 and ordered to report once every Wednesday at Rhodesville Police Station.<ref name="herald">Nyore Madzianike, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-chisango-granted-bail/], ''The Herald, Published: 19 January, 2021, Accessed: 19 January, 2021''</ref>

'''Hosea Chisango''' was promoted from Director of Water, in Harare City Council, in 2017, after the Justice [[George Smith]] led tribunal revealed malfeasance, and four senior officials were suspended. He remains Town Clerk in 2020.

'''Hosea Chisango''' was promoted from Director of Water, in Harare City Council, in 2017, after the Justice [[George Smith]] led tribunal revealed malfeasance, and four senior officials were suspended. He remains Town Clerk in 2020.



Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School education.

He holds an MSc in Strategic Management and Corporate Governance.

He is a member of The Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers

He is a member of the Institute of Management



Service / Career

Director of Water.

2017 – Appointed acting Town Clerk following suspension of Josephine Ncube.

2018 – Appointed Town Clerk, to replace James Mushore / Josephine Ncube.



Events

In December 2017, Harare City Coucil suspended four senior officials. Acting town clerk Josephine Ncube, health services director Prosper Chonzi, finance director Tendai Kwenda and human capital director Cainos Chingombe were suspended after the report by the Justice George Smith -led tribunal that probed the top officials’ alleged abuse of power. They had awarding themselves “fat cat” salaries above government-imposed caps.

In the interim, director of water Hosea Chisango was acting town clerk. He would write their suspension letters, and appoint acting heads.

According to a Local Government ministry audit, nine executives received unbudgeted bonuses amounting to more than $600 000. It also indicated that 40 executives received education allowances of more than $800 000 as well as holiday leave allowances of more than $300 000. The report also revealed that $282 000 was transferred into executive managers bank accounts from HCC’s Beer Levy and Estates account outside of employment costs. [1]

In October 2017, The Director of Works, Isiah Chawatama, was suspended by Hosea Chisango, to allow investigations into his Department, which was facing “operational challenges”. Several Council committees had expressed concern on how the department was doing its work. [2]

In May 2019, the Town Clerk spoke to the Business Times about plans to rebuild Harare based on high rise accommodation. There is little room for the city to expand outwards, hence the need to invest in high rise buildings. It is a billion dollar scheme, with Jason Moyo Avenue as the high street of Harare. We had a master plan 20 years ago but it has not been fully implemented.

Buildings in Mbare will be altered, as some do not have ablution facilities. They would be altered from bachelor accommodation facilities to accommodate families.

Harare bus termini would also be modernised. One project would entail construction of an upmarket bus terminus, shopping mall, a parking lot and office blocks at Fourth Street bus terminus. Another, the Mbare bus terminus, to be a regional transport hub and civic centre, and a US$40m integrated bus interchange at Chinhoyi Street Bus Terminus, commonly known as Copa Cabana. [3]

In November 2019, Hosea Chisango, as Town Clerk, told Councillors he was displeased with the performance of some Directors, and received full backing to push for competence. He met with all the heads of department and managers at Town House, and expressed concern at some’s performance. They were warned of dire consequences for dereliction of duty. [4]

Bail Granting

