|
|
|(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 79:
|Line 79:
|
}}
|
}}
|
|
|−
'''Hosiah Chipanga''' is a Zimbabwean musician based in [[Manicaland]]. He is known for his comic and satirical lyrics that focus on social commentary. He specialises in the Sungura genre. Apart from music, Chipanga has formed a church which he later turned into a political party. Chipanga is known for being outspoken and in August 2015 he caught social media attention with a Heroes Day rant on Facebook.
|+
'''Hosiah Chipanga''' is a Zimbabwean musician based in [[Manicaland]]. He is known for his comic and satirical lyrics that focus on social commentary. He specialises in the Sungura genre. Apart from music, Chipangahas formed a church which he later turned into a political party. Chipangais known for being outspoken and in August 2015he caught social media attention with a Heroes Day rant on Facebook.
|
|
|−
==
Background== |+
====
|−
Hosiah Chipanga was born on 21 February 1952.<ref name="Herald">Problem Masau, [http://www.herald.co.zw/hosiah-chipanga-on-enigmatic-lifestyle/ Hosiah Chipanga on enigmatic lifestyle], ''Herald'', Published: May 17, 2013, Retrieved: August 19, 2015</ref> |+
21 February 1952. <ref name="Herald">Problem Masau, [http://www.herald.co.zw/hosiah-chipanga-on-enigmatic-lifestyle/ Hosiah Chipanga on enigmatic lifestyle], ''Herald'', Published: May 17, 2013, Retrieved: August 19, 2015</ref>
|
|
|−
==
Music career== |+
====
|−
Since 1982, Chipanga has been fronting the band Broadway Sounds which he changed to Vaparidzi Veshoko in 2007.<ref name="Herald"/> Over the years Chipanga has belted out hit singles that include; ''Kwachu Kwachu'', ''Gushungo'' among many others. |+
, .
|
|
|−
{| class= "pintablefloat" |+
=
|−
|+Similar Profiles You Might Want to See |+
|−
|- class=" pintablemore" |+
to =""
|−
| | |
|−
* [[Peter Moyo]] |
|−
* [[Sulumani Chimbetu]] |
|−
* [[Soul Jah Love]] |
|−
* [[Alick Macheso]] |
|−
* [[Douglas Chimbetu]] |
|−
|} |
|
|
|−
==Discography==
|+
==Discography==
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|−
*Kurongerana |+
|
|+
|
|
|−
*Chipanga Jeka Kwese |+
|
|+
Chipanga
|
|
|−
*Chipanga
Mazano |+
|
|+
*
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
Chipanga
|
|+
|
|
|−
*Chiparure Chipanga |+
|
|+
Chipanga
|
|
|−
*Dzorai Vana |+
===Video Gallery==
|−
|
|−
*Gumi Remitemo |
|−
|
|−
*Guva Rasatani |
|−
|
|−
*Madzimbahwe |
|−
|
|−
*Ma Stand |
|−
|
|−
*Muchatongwa |
|−
|
|−
*Mwari Baba Ndiwo Wanoziva |
|−
|
|−
*Kwatakabva Vol 1: Early 80s (Compilation) |
|−
|
|−
*Gushungo |
|−
|
|−
*Vapange Chipanga |
|−
|
|−
*Hosiah Chipanga Greatest Hits Vol 1 (Compilation) |
|−
|
|−
*Chakabaya Chikatyokera |
|−
|
|−
*Hero Shoko |
|−
|
|−
*Nzira Mbiri |
|−
|
|−
*Vaudze Hosiah |
|−
|
|−
*Musikavanhu |
|−
|
|−
*Shinda Isina Tsono |
|−
|
|−
*Zvichandibatsireyi |
|−
|
|−
*Sahwira weNyika |
|−
|
|−
*Mumweya |
|−
|
|−
*Mabasa (DVD Album) <ref name= "Ezomugido">[https://www.ezomgido.com/sungura-museve-/hosiah-chipanga.html Hosiah Chipanga], ''Ezomgido Online'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 19, 2015</ref> |
|−
|
|−
==Church Formation== |
|−
|
|−
In October 2011, Chipanga launched his church Messiah Apostolic Prophetically Inspired People's Institution (MAPIPI).<ref name="HERALD">Liberty Dube, [http://www.herald.co.zw/hosiah-chipanga-to-launch-own-church/ Hosiah Chipanga to launch own church], ''Herald'', Published: October 9, 2011, Retrieved: August 19, 2015</ref> Chipanga claims that he received his divine calling in Sheba, Penhalonga on September 13, 1977. He was detained by the police in 1979 when told them about the idea.<ref name="HERALD"/> |
|−
|
|−
==Presidential Ambitions== |
|−
|
|−
In June 2013, Chipanga was reportedly turning his church MAPIPI into a political party so that he would contest in the harmonised elections that were held in the same year.<ref name="NewsDay">Obey Manayiti, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2013/06/08/chipanga-turns-church-into-political-party/ Chipanga turns church into political party], ''NewsDay'', Published: June 8, 2013, Retrieved: August 19< 2015</ref> Chipanga had in 2008, confessed that he harboured presidential ambitions although he had failed to contest in the 2008 harmonised elections.<ref name="Tell Zim">Golden Maunganidze, [http://goldlinks-goldenlinks.blogspot.com/2008/07/chipanga-confesses-his-presidential.html Chipanga confesses his presidential ambitions], ''Tell Zimbabwe'', Published: July 22, 2008, Retrieved: August 19, 2015</ref> Hosiah is believed to have chickened out at the last moment concerning running as a presidential candidate in 2013.<ref name="NewZim">[http://www.newzimbabwe.com/showbiz-19138-Hosiah+Chipanga+blasts+Mugabe+aides/showbiz.aspx Chipanga seeks audience with Mugabe], ''New Zimbabwe'', Published: November 24, 2014, Retrieved: August 19, 2015</ref> |
|−
|
|−
==Heroes Day Rant== |
|−
|
|−
On August 11, 2014, Chipanga took to Facebook and complained that [[Zimbabwe]]'s current economic situation undermined the objectives of the liberation struggle. Chipanga wrote; <blockquote> "I want to thank all our freedom fighters, the chimbwidos and mujibaz (war collaborators), dead and the living, for the great job they did to liberate us. Thank you all. Moreso, I would like to thank our colonisers for making Rhodesia a country worth fighting and dying for. Had it been as what Zimbabwe is today, no one would have thought of fighting for it. If the dead would rise today they would sure demand back their lives and return Zimbabwe to Rhodesia, for they never died to make the country poorer, never for their children to be beggars in other countries. Who in his or her normal sense would have fought and died for a country in this present status? I wish the dead would rise and see for themselves what their blood has brought to their families here present."<ref name="NewsD">Jairos Saunyama, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/08/13/hosiah-chipanga-spits-venom/ Hosiah Chipanga spits venom], ''NewsDay'', Published: August 13, 2015, Retrieved: August 19, 2015</ref></blockquote> |
|−
|
|−
==Video Gallery==
|
|
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkniYzQAFaI|400||Kwachu Kwachu|frame|}}
|
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkniYzQAFaI|400||Kwachu Kwachu|frame|}}
|−
|
|
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8UfF3uzmgg|400||Ndafunga Zano|frame|}}
|
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8UfF3uzmgg|400||Ndafunga Zano|frame|}}
|−
|
|
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CdfhyRC7Zgc |400||Mwenje Murima|frame|}}
|
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CdfhyRC7Zgc |400||Mwenje Murima|frame|}}
|−
|
|
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mUN1HCNHTc|400||Zipe Nhuwe|frame|}}
|
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mUN1HCNHTc|400||Zipe Nhuwe|frame|}}
|
|
|
|+
|
|
|
|+
|
|
|
|
|−
|+
|−
|+
|−
|
|−
|
|
|
|
{{#seo:
|
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
About Hosiah Chipanga - Pindula, Local Knowledge |+
|title=Hosiah Chipanga
|−
|
titlemode=replace |+
|=replace
|−
|keywords=
Wikipedia Hosiah Chipanga, Zimbabwe musician, sungura, politician, apostole |+
|keywords=,,,
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|
|+
|
|+
|
}}
|
}}
|
|
|−
{{Persondata <!-- Metadata: see [[ Wikipedia: Persondata]] . --> |+
:
|−
| NAME = Hosiah Chipanga |+
[[:]]
|−
| ALTERNATIVE NAMES = |+
|−
| SHORT DESCRIPTION = Zimbabwean musician |
|−
| DATE OF BIRTH = |
|−
| PLACE OF BIRTH = Zimbabwe |
|−
| DATE OF DEATH = |
|−
| PLACE OF DEATH = |
|−
}} |
|−
|
|−
==References== |
|−
<references/> |
|
|
|
[[Category:Musicians]]
|
[[Category:Musicians]]
|Hosiah Chipanga
|Born
|Hosiah Chipanga
(1952-02-21) February 21, 1952 (age 70)
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
Hosiah Chipanga is a Zimbabwean musician based in Manicaland. He is known for his comic and satirical lyrics that focus on social commentary. He specialises in the Sungura genre. Apart from music, Chipanga has formed a church which he later turned into a political party. Chipanga is known for being outspoken and in August 2015 he caught social media attention with a Heroes Day rant on Facebook.
Personal Details
Born: 21 February 1952. [1]
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
Music career
Since 1982, Chipanga has been fronting the band Broadway Sounds which he changed to Vaparidzi Veshoko in 2007. [1] Over the years Chipanga has belted out hit singles that include; Kwachu Kwachu, Gushungo among many others.
Discography
- Kurongerana
- Chipanga Jeka Kwese
- Chipanga Mazano
- Chiparure Chipanga
- Dzorai Vana
- Gumi Remitemo
- Guva Rasatani
- Madzimbahwe
- Ma Stand
- Muchatongwa
- Mwari Baba Ndiwo Wanoziva
- Kwatakabva Vol 1: Early 80s (Compilation)
- Gushungo
- Vapange Chipanga
- Hosiah Chipanga Greatest Hits Vol 1 (Compilation)
- Chakabaya Chikatyokera
- Hero Shoko
- Nzira Mbiri
- Vaudze Hosiah
- Musikavanhu
- Shinda Isina Tsono
- Zvichandibatsireyi
- Sahwira weNyika
- Mumweya
- Mabasa (DVD Album) [2]
Church Formation
In October 2011, Chipanga launched his church Messiah Apostolic Prophetically Inspired People's Institution (MAPIPI).[3] Chipanga claims that he received his divine calling in Sheba, Penhalonga on September 13, 1977. He was detained by the police in 1979 when told them about the idea.[3]
Political/Presidential Ambitions
In June 2013, Chipanga was reportedly turning his church MAPIPI into a political party so that he would contest in the harmonised elections that were held in the same year.[4] Chipanga had in 2008, confessed that he harboured presidential ambitions although he had failed to contest in the 2008 harmonised elections.[5] Hosiah is believed to have chickened out at the last moment concerning running as a presidential candidate in 2013.[6]
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Dangamvura-Chikanga Mutare returned to Parliament:
Heroes Day Rant
On 11 August 2014, Chipanga took to Facebook and complained that Zimbabwe's current economic situation undermined the objectives of the liberation struggle. Chipanga wrote;
"I want to thank all our freedom fighters, the chimbwidos and mujibaz (war collaborators), dead and the living, for the great job they did to liberate us. Thank you all. Moreso, I would like to thank our colonisers for making Rhodesia a country worth fighting and dying for. Had it been as what Zimbabwe is today, no one would have thought of fighting for it. If the dead would rise today they would sure demand back their lives and return Zimbabwe to Rhodesia, for they never died to make the country poorer, never for their children to be beggars in other countries. Who in his or her normal sense would have fought and died for a country in this present status? I wish the dead would rise and see for themselves what their blood has brought to their families here present."[7]
Video Gallery
Events
Further Reading
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Problem Masau, Hosiah Chipanga on enigmatic lifestyle, Herald, Published: May 17, 2013, Retrieved: August 19, 2015
- ↑ Hosiah Chipanga, Ezomgido Online, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 19, 2015
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Liberty Dube, Hosiah Chipanga to launch own church, Herald, Published: October 9, 2011, Retrieved: August 19, 2015
- ↑ Obey Manayiti, Chipanga turns church into political party, NewsDay, Published: June 8, 2013, Retrieved: August 19< 2015
- ↑ Golden Maunganidze, Chipanga confesses his presidential ambitions, Tell Zimbabwe, Published: July 22, 2008, Retrieved: August 19, 2015
- ↑ Chipanga seeks audience with Mugabe, New Zimbabwe, Published: November 24, 2014, Retrieved: August 19, 2015
- ↑ Jairos Saunyama, Hosiah Chipanga spits venom, NewsDay, Published: August 13, 2015, Retrieved: August 19, 2015