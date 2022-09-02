On August 11, 2014, Chipanga took to Facebook and complained that [[Zimbabwe]]'s current economic situation undermined the objectives of the liberation struggle. Chipanga wrote; <blockquote> "I want to thank all our freedom fighters, the chimbwidos and mujibaz (war collaborators), dead and the living, for the great job they did to liberate us. Thank you all. Moreso, I would like to thank our colonisers for making Rhodesia a country worth fighting and dying for. Had it been as what Zimbabwe is today, no one would have thought of fighting for it. If the dead would rise today they would sure demand back their lives and return Zimbabwe to Rhodesia, for they never died to make the country poorer, never for their children to be beggars in other countries. Who in his or her normal sense would have fought and died for a country in this present status? I wish the dead would rise and see for themselves what their blood has brought to their families here present."<ref name="NewsD">Jairos Saunyama, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/08/13/hosiah-chipanga-spits-venom/ Hosiah Chipanga spits venom], ''NewsDay'', Published: August 13, 2015, Retrieved: August 19, 2015</ref></blockquote>

In June 2013, Chipanga was reportedly turning his church MAPIPI into a political party so that he would contest in the harmonised elections that were held in the same year.<ref name="NewsDay">Obey Manayiti, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2013/06/08/chipanga-turns-church-into-political-party/ Chipanga turns church into political party], ''NewsDay'', Published: June 8, 2013, Retrieved: August 19< 2015</ref> Chipanga had in 2008, confessed that he harboured presidential ambitions although he had failed to contest in the 2008 harmonised elections.<ref name="Tell Zim">Golden Maunganidze, [http://goldlinks-goldenlinks.blogspot.com/2008/07/chipanga-confesses-his-presidential.html Chipanga confesses his presidential ambitions], ''Tell Zimbabwe'', Published: July 22, 2008, Retrieved: August 19, 2015</ref> Hosiah is believed to have chickened out at the last moment concerning running as a presidential candidate in 2013.<ref name="NewZim">[http://www.newzimbabwe.com/showbiz-19138-Hosiah+Chipanga+blasts+Mugabe+aides/showbiz.aspx Chipanga seeks audience with Mugabe], ''New Zimbabwe'', Published: November 24, 2014, Retrieved: August 19, 2015</ref>

In October 2011, Chipanga launched his church Messiah Apostolic Prophetically Inspired People's Institution (MAPIPI).<ref name="HERALD">Liberty Dube, [http://www.herald.co.zw/hosiah-chipanga-to-launch-own-church/ Hosiah Chipanga to launch own church], ''Herald'', Published: October 9, 2011, Retrieved: August 19, 2015</ref> Chipanga claims that he received his divine calling in Sheba, Penhalonga on September 13, 1977. He was detained by the police in 1979 when told them about the idea.<ref name="HERALD"/>

On '''11 August 2014''', ''' Chipanga ''' took to Facebook and complained that [[Zimbabwe]]'s current economic situation undermined the objectives of the liberation struggle. Chipanga wrote; <blockquote> "I want to thank all our freedom fighters, the chimbwidos and mujibaz (war collaborators), dead and the living, for the great job they did to liberate us. Thank you all. Moreso, I would like to thank our colonisers for making Rhodesia a country worth fighting and dying for. Had it been as what Zimbabwe is today, no one would have thought of fighting for it. If the dead would rise today they would sure demand back their lives and return Zimbabwe to Rhodesia, for they never died to make the country poorer, never for their children to be beggars in other countries. Who in his or her normal sense would have fought and died for a country in this present status? I wish the dead would rise and see for themselves what their blood has brought to their families here present."<ref name="NewsD">Jairos Saunyama, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/08/13/hosiah-chipanga-spits-venom/ Hosiah Chipanga spits venom], ''NewsDay'', Published: August 13, 2015, Retrieved: August 19, 2015</ref></blockquote>

In '''June 2013''', ''' Chipanga ''' was reportedly turning his church MAPIPI into a political party so that he would contest in the harmonised elections that were held in the same year.<ref name="NewsDay">Obey Manayiti, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2013/06/08/chipanga-turns-church-into-political-party/ Chipanga turns church into political party], ''NewsDay'', Published: June 8, 2013, Retrieved: August 19< 2015</ref> Chipanga had in 2008, confessed that he harboured presidential ambitions although he had failed to contest in the 2008 harmonised elections.<ref name="Tell Zim">Golden Maunganidze, [http://goldlinks-goldenlinks.blogspot.com/2008/07/chipanga-confesses-his-presidential.html Chipanga confesses his presidential ambitions], ''Tell Zimbabwe'', Published: July 22, 2008, Retrieved: August 19, 2015</ref> Hosiah is believed to have chickened out at the last moment concerning running as a presidential candidate in 2013.<ref name="NewZim">[http://www.newzimbabwe.com/showbiz-19138-Hosiah+Chipanga+blasts+Mugabe+aides/showbiz.aspx Chipanga seeks audience with Mugabe], ''New Zimbabwe'', Published: November 24, 2014, Retrieved: August 19, 2015</ref>

In '''October 2011''', '''Chipanga''' launched his church Messiah Apostolic Prophetically Inspired People's Institution (MAPIPI).<ref name="HERALD">Liberty Dube, [http://www.herald.co.zw/hosiah-chipanga-to-launch-own-church/ Hosiah Chipanga to launch own church], ''Herald'', Published: October 9, 2011, Retrieved: August 19, 2015</ref> Chipanga claims that he received his divine calling in Sheba, Penhalonga on September 13, 1977. He was detained by the police in 1979 when told them about the idea.<ref name="HERALD"/>

Since '''1982''', '''Chipanga''' has been fronting the band Broadway Sounds which he changed to Vaparidzi Veshoko in '''2007'''. <ref name =" Herald " /> Over the years Chipanga has belted out hit singles that include; ''Kwachu Kwachu'', ''Gushungo'' among many others.

Since 1982, Chipanga has been fronting the band Broadway Sounds which he changed to Vaparidzi Veshoko in 2007.<ref name="Herald"/> Over the years Chipanga has belted out hit singles that include; ''Kwachu Kwachu'' , ''Gushungo'' among many others .

'''Hosiah Chipanga''' is a Zimbabwean musician based in [[Manicaland]]. He is known for his comic and satirical lyrics that focus on social commentary. He specialises in the Sungura genre. Apart from music, ''' Chipanga ''' has formed a church which he later turned into a political party. ''' Chipanga ''' is known for being outspoken and in ''' August 2015 ''' he caught social media attention with a Heroes Day rant on Facebook.

'''Hosiah Chipanga''' is a Zimbabwean musician based in [[Manicaland]]. He is known for his comic and satirical lyrics that focus on social commentary. He specialises in the Sungura genre. Apart from music, Chipanga has formed a church which he later turned into a political party. Chipanga is known for being outspoken and in August 2015 he caught social media attention with a Heroes Day rant on Facebook.

Hosiah Chipanga is a Zimbabwean musician based in Manicaland. He is known for his comic and satirical lyrics that focus on social commentary. He specialises in the Sungura genre. Apart from music, Chipanga has formed a church which he later turned into a political party. Chipanga is known for being outspoken and in August 2015 he caught social media attention with a Heroes Day rant on Facebook.

Personal Details

Born: 21 February 1952. [1]

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Music career

Since 1982, Chipanga has been fronting the band Broadway Sounds which he changed to Vaparidzi Veshoko in 2007. [1] Over the years Chipanga has belted out hit singles that include; Kwachu Kwachu, Gushungo among many others.

Discography

Kurongerana

Chipanga Jeka Kwese

Chipanga Mazano

Chiparure Chipanga

Dzorai Vana

Gumi Remitemo

Guva Rasatani

Madzimbahwe

Ma Stand

Muchatongwa

Mwari Baba Ndiwo Wanoziva

Kwatakabva Vol 1: Early 80s (Compilation)

Gushungo

Vapange Chipanga

Hosiah Chipanga Greatest Hits Vol 1 (Compilation)

Chakabaya Chikatyokera

Hero Shoko

Nzira Mbiri

Vaudze Hosiah

Musikavanhu

Shinda Isina Tsono

Zvichandibatsireyi

Sahwira weNyika

Mumweya

Mabasa (DVD Album) [2]

Church Formation

In October 2011, Chipanga launched his church Messiah Apostolic Prophetically Inspired People's Institution (MAPIPI).[3] Chipanga claims that he received his divine calling in Sheba, Penhalonga on September 13, 1977. He was detained by the police in 1979 when told them about the idea.[3]

Political/Presidential Ambitions

In June 2013, Chipanga was reportedly turning his church MAPIPI into a political party so that he would contest in the harmonised elections that were held in the same year.[4] Chipanga had in 2008, confessed that he harboured presidential ambitions although he had failed to contest in the 2008 harmonised elections.[5] Hosiah is believed to have chickened out at the last moment concerning running as a presidential candidate in 2013.[6]

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Dangamvura-Chikanga Mutare returned to Parliament:

Prosper Mutseyami of CCC with 13 132 votes,

Isau Mupfumi of Zanu PF with 6304 votes,

Taurai Mudzipurwa of MDC Alliance with 348 votes,

Hosiah Chipanga / Hosia Chipanga of Patriotic Zimbabweans with 209 votes,

of Patriotic Zimbabweans with 209 votes, Anesu Zaranyika of MA'AT Zimbabwe with 57 votes.

Heroes Day Rant

On 11 August 2014, Chipanga took to Facebook and complained that Zimbabwe's current economic situation undermined the objectives of the liberation struggle. Chipanga wrote;

"I want to thank all our freedom fighters, the chimbwidos and mujibaz (war collaborators), dead and the living, for the great job they did to liberate us. Thank you all. Moreso, I would like to thank our colonisers for making Rhodesia a country worth fighting and dying for. Had it been as what Zimbabwe is today, no one would have thought of fighting for it. If the dead would rise today they would sure demand back their lives and return Zimbabwe to Rhodesia, for they never died to make the country poorer, never for their children to be beggars in other countries. Who in his or her normal sense would have fought and died for a country in this present status? I wish the dead would rise and see for themselves what their blood has brought to their families here present."[7]

Video Gallery

Kwachu Kwachu

Ndafunga Zano

Mwenje Murima

Zipe Nhuwe

Events

Further Reading