Hosiah Chipanga
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
'''Hosiah Chipanga''' is a Zimbabwean musician based in [[Manicaland]] .
is known for his comic and satirical lyrics that focus on social commentary. He specialises in the Sungura genre.
Apart from music, '''Chipanga''' has formed a church which he later turned into a political party. '''Chipanga''' is known for being outspoken and in '''August 2015''' he caught social media attention with a Heroes Day rant on Facebook.
==Personal Details==
'''Born:''' '''21 February 1952'''. <ref name="Herald">Problem Masau, [http://www.herald.co.zw/hosiah-chipanga-on-enigmatic-lifestyle/ Hosiah Chipanga on enigmatic lifestyle], ''Herald'', Published: May 17, 2013, Retrieved: August 19, 2015</ref>
==
== Education ==
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
=== Music career ===
Since '''1982''', '''Chipanga''' has been fronting the band Broadway Sounds which he changed to Vaparidzi Veshoko in '''2007'''. <ref name="Herald"/> Over the years Chipanga has belted out hit singles that include; ''Kwachu Kwachu'', ''Gushungo'' among many others.
===Heroes Day Rant===
On '''11 August 2014''', '''Chipanga''' took to Facebook and complained that [[Zimbabwe]]'s current economic situation undermined the objectives of the liberation struggle. Chipanga wrote; <blockquote> "I want to thank all our freedom fighters, the chimbwidos and mujibaz (war collaborators), dead and the living, for the great job they did to liberate us. Thank you all. Moreso, I would like to thank our colonisers for making Rhodesia a country worth fighting and dying for. Had it been as what Zimbabwe is today, no one would have thought of fighting for it. If the dead would rise today they would sure demand back their lives and return Zimbabwe to Rhodesia, for they never died to make the country poorer, never for their children to be beggars in other countries. Who in his or her normal sense would have fought and died for a country in this present status? I wish the dead would rise and see for themselves what their blood has brought to their families here present."<ref name="NewsD">Jairos Saunyama, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/08/13/hosiah-chipanga-spits-venom/ Hosiah Chipanga spits venom], ''NewsDay'', Published: August 13, 2015, Retrieved: August 19, 2015</ref></blockquote>
===Video Gallery===
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CdfhyRC7Zgc |400||Mwenje Murima|frame|}}
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mUN1HCNHTc|400||Zipe Nhuwe|frame|}}
==References==
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
[[Category:Musicians]]
Hosiah Chipanga is a Zimbabwean musician based in Manicaland and a holder of an honourary Ph.D. in Philosophy from Trinity International Bible University.
Chipanga is known for his comic and satirical lyrics that focus on social commentary. He specialises in the Sungura genre.
Apart from music, Chipanga has formed a church which he later turned into a political party. Chipanga is known for being outspoken and in August 2015 he caught social media attention with a Heroes Day rant on Facebook.
Personal Details
Born: 21 February 1952. [1]
Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Music career
Since 1982, Chipanga has been fronting the band Broadway Sounds which he changed to Vaparidzi Veshoko in 2007. [1] Over the years Chipanga has belted out hit singles that include; Kwachu Kwachu, Gushungo among many others.
Discography
- Kurongerana
- Chipanga Jeka Kwese
- Chipanga Mazano
- Chiparure Chipanga
- Dzorai Vana
- Gumi Remitemo
- Guva Rasatani
- Madzimbahwe
- Ma Stand
- Muchatongwa
- Mwari Baba Ndiwo Wanoziva
- Kwatakabva Vol 1: Early 80s (Compilation)
- Gushungo
- Vapange Chipanga
- Hosiah Chipanga Greatest Hits Vol 1 (Compilation)
- Chakabaya Chikatyokera
- Hero Shoko
- Nzira Mbiri
- Vaudze Hosiah
- Musikavanhu
- Shinda Isina Tsono
- Zvichandibatsireyi
- Sahwira weNyika
- Mumweya
- Mabasa (DVD Album) [2]
Church Formation
In October 2011, Chipanga launched his church Messiah Apostolic Prophetically Inspired People's Institution (MAPIPI).[3] Chipanga claims that he received his divine calling in Sheba, Penhalonga on September 13, 1977. He was detained by the police in 1979 when told them about the idea.[3]
Political/Presidential Ambitions
In June 2013, Chipanga was reportedly turning his church MAPIPI into a political party so that he would contest in the harmonised elections that were held in the same year.[4] Chipanga had in 2008, confessed that he harboured presidential ambitions although he had failed to contest in the 2008 harmonised elections.[5] Hosiah is believed to have chickened out at the last moment concerning running as a presidential candidate in 2013.[6]
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Dangamvura-Chikanga Mutare returned to Parliament:
- Prosper Mutseyami of CCC with 13 132 votes,
- Isau Mupfumi of Zanu PF with 6304 votes,
- Taurai Mudzipurwa of MDC Alliance with 348 votes,
- Hosiah Chipanga / Hosia Chipanga of Patriotic Zimbabweans with 209 votes,
- Anesu Zaranyika of MA'AT Zimbabwe with 57 votes.
Heroes Day Rant
On 11 August 2014, Chipanga took to Facebook and complained that Zimbabwe's current economic situation undermined the objectives of the liberation struggle. Chipanga wrote;
"I want to thank all our freedom fighters, the chimbwidos and mujibaz (war collaborators), dead and the living, for the great job they did to liberate us. Thank you all. Moreso, I would like to thank our colonisers for making Rhodesia a country worth fighting and dying for. Had it been as what Zimbabwe is today, no one would have thought of fighting for it. If the dead would rise today they would sure demand back their lives and return Zimbabwe to Rhodesia, for they never died to make the country poorer, never for their children to be beggars in other countries. Who in his or her normal sense would have fought and died for a country in this present status? I wish the dead would rise and see for themselves what their blood has brought to their families here present."[7]
Honourary PhD
In December 2022, Chipanga was conferred with an honourary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from Trinity International Bible University.[8] Speaking about the honour, Chipanga said:
I really feel accommodated. It is like I am being welcomed from the wilderness which has been my home with only very few people or none taking me seriously. Now that the madness has been honoured, I believe many sober senses will now give me the room I deserve in their heart.
Video Gallery
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Problem Masau, Hosiah Chipanga on enigmatic lifestyle, Herald, Published: May 17, 2013, Retrieved: August 19, 2015
- ↑ Hosiah Chipanga, Ezomgido Online, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 19, 2015
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Liberty Dube, Hosiah Chipanga to launch own church, Herald, Published: October 9, 2011, Retrieved: August 19, 2015
- ↑ Obey Manayiti, Chipanga turns church into political party, NewsDay, Published: June 8, 2013, Retrieved: August 19< 2015
- ↑ Golden Maunganidze, Chipanga confesses his presidential ambitions, Tell Zimbabwe, Published: July 22, 2008, Retrieved: August 19, 2015
- ↑ Chipanga seeks audience with Mugabe, New Zimbabwe, Published: November 24, 2014, Retrieved: August 19, 2015
- ↑ Jairos Saunyama, Hosiah Chipanga spits venom, NewsDay, Published: August 13, 2015, Retrieved: August 19, 2015
- ↑ Dr Chipanga in the house, Liberty Dube, Published: 09 December 2022, Retrieved: 13 December 2022