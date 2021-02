Engineer Hosiah Chisango is the Town Clerk for the City of Harare.

Education

In 2012, Chisango graduated with an MSc Integrated Water Resources Management from the University of Zimbabwe. He had previously graduated from the same institute with a BSc Civil Engineering Honours in 1994. At the time he was appointed Harare Town Clerk Chisango was studying towards an MSc Strategic Management and Corporate Governance.[1]

Career

Acting Town Clerk (City of Harare) - December 2017 to September 2018

Harare Water Director (City of Harare) - September 2016 to December 2017

Harare Water Manager (City of Harare) - May 2005 to September 2016

Senior Engineer (City of Harare) - September 2001 to May 2005

Water and Wastewater Engineer (Stewart Scott Zimbabwe) - May 1998 to October 2001

References