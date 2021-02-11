Chisango was accused, along with [[Addmore Nhekairo]] of illegal creation and allocation of stands on an open space in [[Kuwadzana]] 3 in July 2019 without going through the legal process of changing land use.<ref name="C">Shorai Murwira, [https://263chat.com/suspended - town-clerk-out-on-rtgs50-000-bail/ Suspended Town Clerk Out on RTGS50 000 Bail], ''263Chat'', Published: September 15, 2021, Retrieved: February 11, 2021</ref>

Engineer Hosiah Chisango is the Town Clerk for the City of Harare.

Education

In 2012, Chisango graduated with an MSc Integrated Water Resources Management from the University of Zimbabwe. He had previously graduated from the same institute with a BSc Civil Engineering Honours in 1994. Chisango was awarded a bursary by the City of Harare when he did his first degree. At the time he was appointed Harare Town Clerk Chisango was studying towards an MSc Strategic Management and Corporate Governance.[1]

Career

He was acting Town Clerk from December 2017 to September 2018. Chisango served as Harare Water Director from September 2016 to December 2017. From May 2005 to September 2016 he was Harare Water Manager. Before being Harare Water Manager, Chisango had served as Senior Engineer, a position he held from September 2001 to May 2005. He also worked for Stewart Scott Zimbabwe from May 1998 to October 2001 as a Water and Wastewater Engineer.[1]

Arrest

Chisango was arrested on 10 September 2020 over alleged illegal land deals two days after suspending director of works Zvenyika Chawatama without pay on allegations of potential disciplinary offences. He was arrested in Gweru where he was attending a workshop for town clerks.[2]

On 15 September 2021, Chisango was granted ZWL$50 000 bail by Bianca Makwande. As part of his bail conditions, he was ordered not to visit the Town House until the investigations were finalised and not to interfere with witnesses. Chisango was also ordered to reside at his given address and report once a week at his nearest police station.

Chisango was accused, along with Addmore Nhekairo of illegal creation and allocation of stands on an open space in Kuwadzana 3 in July 2019 without going through the legal process of changing land use.[3]