Engineer '''Hosiah Chisango''' was the Town Clerk for the [[City of Harare]] before being suspended from the post due to pending criminal cases .

Education

In 2012, Chisango graduated with an MSc Integrated Water Resources Management from the University of Zimbabwe. He had previously graduated from the same institute with a BSc Civil Engineering Honours in 1994. Chisango was awarded a bursary by the City of Harare when he did his first degree. At the time he was appointed Harare Town Clerk Chisango was studying towards an MSc Strategic Management and Corporate Governance.[1]

Career

He was acting Town Clerk from December 2017 to September 2018. Chisango served as Harare Water Director from September 2016 to December 2017. From May 2005 to September 2016 he was Harare Water Manager. Before being Harare Water Manager, Chisango had served as Senior Engineer, a position he held from September 2001 to May 2005. He also worked for Stewart Scott Zimbabwe from May 1998 to October 2001 as a Water and Wastewater Engineer.[1]

Chisango was suspended from his post as Town Clerk due to pending criminal cases.[2]

Arrest

Chisango was arrested on 10 September 2020 over alleged illegal land deals two days after suspending director of works Zvenyika Chawatama without pay on allegations of potential disciplinary offences. He was arrested in Gweru where he was attending a workshop for town clerks.[3]

On 15 September 2021, Chisango was granted ZWL$50 000 bail by Bianca Makwande. As part of his bail conditions, he was ordered not to visit the Town House until the investigations were finalised and not to interfere with witnesses. Chisango was also ordered to reside at his given address and report once a week at his nearest police station.

Chisango was accused, along with Addmore Nhekairo of illegal creation and allocation of stands on an open space in Kuwadzana 3 in July 2019 without going through the legal process of changing land use.[4]

Covid-19 Tender Scam

A publication reported that Chisango was involved in a ZW$51 million Covid-19 materials tender scandal.

A council audit revealed that a controversial firm Eqstra Hardware and Electricals owned by a former council official Albert Ndabambi, was chosen to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) before unjustified price adjustments were effected to prejudice Harare City Council.

Eqstra Hardware, which was not shortlisted for the tender, was awarded a tender to supply 10 000 Tyvec suits valued at ZW$19 720 000 which was US$243 000 at the time.



The audit report indicated that Chisango, finance director Stanley Ndemera and supply chain manager Never Murerwa agreed to a price variation of ZW$5 521 which was US$68 at the time from ZW$2 997 which was US$37, per kit to Eqstra Hardware.

Council procurement officer Abel Dzuke was also accused of playing a part in the alleged tender scandal. He, however, denied the allegations.

Chisango instituted the audit into the tender. The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) became involved in the matter. Approached for comment, Chisango declined to comment.[2]