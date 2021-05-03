Pindula

Difference between revisions of "How To Get Zimsec O Level Results Online"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "thumb|Zimsec logo Here is what you need to do to view Zimsec Ordinary Level (O Level) results online: *Vis...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 11:35, 3 May 2021

Zimsec logo

Here is what you need to do to view Zimsec Ordinary Level (O Level) results online:

  • Visit ZIMSEC’s website with the link here.
  • Next, you’ll need to click “view results” and select the region of the school that your child took his/her exams.
  • If you are not already registered click where it says “register new user”.
  • You’ll then get land on a page where you can fill out the relevant details. (If you are already registered then you can just enter your details)
  • Once registered return to the home page and enter your username and password.
  • You should be able to see the student’s 2020 ZIMSEC O Level results online.
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=How_To_Get_Zimsec_O_Level_Results_Online&oldid=103251"