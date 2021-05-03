Difference between revisions of "How To Get Zimsec O Level Results Online"
Here is what you need to do to view Zimsec Ordinary Level (O Level) results online:
- Visit ZIMSEC’s website with the link here.
- Next, you’ll need to click “view results” and select the region of the school that your child took his/her exams.
- If you are not already registered click where it says “register new user”.
- You’ll then get land on a page where you can fill out the relevant details. (If you are already registered then you can just enter your details)
- Once registered return to the home page and enter your username and password.
- You should be able to see the student’s 2020 ZIMSEC O Level results online.