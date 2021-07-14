Difference between revisions of "Howard High School"
==Foundation==
==References==
Revision as of 14:58, 14 July 2021
|Howard High School
|Location
|Mashonaland Central
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 410-313-2867
Howard High School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Mashonaland Central Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
Foundation
The school was founded by the Salvation Army Church. When the church arrived in Zimbabwe in 1891 General Eva Burrows was appointed as an officer teacher to the Howard Institute. She later became the world leader of the Salvation Army (the second woman in that position).
References
</references>