The school was founded by the [[Salvation Army Church]]. When the church arrived in Zimbabwe in '''1891''' General Eva Burrows was appointed as an officer teacher to the Howard Institute. She later became the world leader of the Salvation Army (the second woman in that position).
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
  
 
Howard High School
Howard-institute.jpg
Location
Mashonaland Central
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 410-313-2867


Howard High School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Mashonaland Central Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.

Foundation

The school was founded by the Salvation Army Church. When the church arrived in Zimbabwe in 1891 General Eva Burrows was appointed as an officer teacher to the Howard Institute. She later became the world leader of the Salvation Army (the second woman in that position).

