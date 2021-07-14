The school was founded by the [[ Salvation Army Church ]] . When the church arrived in Zimbabwe in ''' 1891 ''' General Eva Burrows was appointed as an officer teacher to the Howard Institute . She later became the world leader of the Salvation Army (the second woman in that position).

'''Howard High School''' is a [[Salvation Army Church]] secondary school in [[Mazowe]] District, [[Mashonaland Central Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.

Howard High School is a Salvation Army Church secondary school in Mazowe District, Mashonaland Central Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.

Foundation

The school was founded by the Salvation Army Church. When the church arrived in Zimbabwe in 1891 General Eva Burrows was appointed as an officer teacher to the Howard Institute. She later became the world leader of the Salvation Army (the second woman in that position).

