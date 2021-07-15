* [[Joseph Msika]] (Joseph Wilfred Msika) ('''1930s''') - politician who served as Vice President of Zimbabwe from '''1999''' to '''2009'''.

Howard High School is a Salvation Army Church secondary school in Mazowe District, Mashonaland Central Province. It offers academic courses to both boys and girls. There is a close association with (boys only) Mazowe High School.

Location

Address: Nyachuru Village, Ward 11, Private Bag 230, Chiweshe, Glendale.

Telephone: +263 410-313-2867.

Cell: +263 772 374 852, +263 782 725 025.

Email: howardhigh@hotmail.com

Web: https://www.facebook.com/Howard-HIGH-School-Zimbabwe-216090265224858/



History

Howard High School was established as a mission school in 1923 by the Salvation Army Church together with Howard Hospital which is adjacent to it and with which it has shared a perimeter wall for most of its history. The school offers academic and spiritual guidance to both boys and girls from all over Zimbabwe.









Howard High School has approximately 800 students and most of them stay on campus except for a few who come from the surrounding communities and the children of the teaching and ancillary staff and children of Howard Hospital staff. Students are housed according to the year they are in and their sex. The house names were given after birds of prey and they are;

Howard High School has been in existence since 1923.

Students that attend the school are seeded in Christian values in accordance to the doctrine of the Salvation Army.







Foundation

The school was founded by the Salvation Army Church. When the church arrived in Zimbabwe in 1891 General Eva Burrows was appointed as an officer teacher to the Howard Institute. She later became the world leader of the Salvation Army (the second woman in that position).

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

The school has approximately 800 students and most of them are boarders.

Howard High School has been a leading academic school in Zimbabwe.

The Salvation Army organization provides an administrator, boarding master (for the boys) and a matron (for the girls), responsible for the non-academic management of the school. Academics are managed by teachers and officials provided by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Notable alumni:

Joseph Msika (Joseph Wilfred Msika) ( 1930s ) - politician who served as Vice President of Zimbabwe from 1999 to 2009 .

Joice Mujuru ("Teurai-Ropa") - former Vice-President.

Other information

Further Reading

