See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==History==
==History==
|+
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
Revision as of 08:02, 15 July 2021
|Howard High School
|Location
|Mashonaland Central
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 410-313-2867
Howard High School is a Salvation Army Church secondary school in Mazowe District, Mashonaland Central Province. It offers academic courses to both boys and girls.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Nyachuru Village, Ward 11, Private Bag 230, Chiweshe, Glendale.
Telephone: +263 410-313-2867.
Cell: +263 772 374 852, +263 782 725 025.
Email: howardhigh@hotmail.com
Web: https://www.facebook.com/Howard-HIGH-School-Zimbabwe-216090265224858/
History
Howard High School was established as a mission school in 1923 by the Salvation Army Church together with Howard Hospital, which is adjacent to it and with which it has shared a perimeter wall for most of its history. The school offers academic and spiritual guidance to both boys and girls from all over Zimbabwe.
General Eva Burrows was appointed as an officer teacher to the Howard Institute in 1952 to 1967. In 1986, at 56, General Burrows became the organization’s youngest commander, the world leader of the Salvation Army Church (the second woman in that position).
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
The school has approximately 800 students and most of them are boarders.
Howard High School has been a leading academic school in Zimbabwe.
The Salvation Army organization provides an administrator, boarding master (for the boys) and a matron (for the girls), responsible for the non-academic management of the school. Academics are managed by teachers and officials provided by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Notable alumni:
- Joseph Msika (Joseph Wilfred Msika) (1930s) - politician who served as Vice President of Zimbabwe from 1999 to 2009.
- Joice Mujuru ("Teurai-Ropa") - former Vice-President.