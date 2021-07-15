The Salvation Army organization provides an administrator, boarding master (for the boys) and a matron (for the girls), responsible for the non-academic management of the school. Academics are managed by teachers and officials provided by the Ministry of [[Primary and Secondary Education]].

Howard High School has been a leading academic school in Zimbabwe . It ranked 27th in the '''November 2018''' [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]] with a pass rate of 83.15% .

The school has approximately 800 students and most of them are boarders.

Howard High School is a Salvation Army Church secondary school in Mazowe District, Mashonaland Central Province. It offers academic courses to both boys and girls.

Location

Address: Nyachuru Village, Ward 11, Private Bag 230, Chiweshe, Glendale.

Telephone: +263 410-313-2867.

Cell: +263 772 374 852, +263 782 725 025.

Email: howardhigh@hotmail.com

Web: https://www.facebook.com/Howard-HIGH-School-Zimbabwe-216090265224858/



History

Howard High School was established as a mission school in 1923 by the Salvation Army Church together with Howard Hospital, which is adjacent to it and with which it has shared a perimeter wall for most of its history. The school offers academic and spiritual guidance to both boys and girls from all over Zimbabwe.

General Eva Burrows was appointed as an officer teacher to the Howard Institute in 1952 to 1967. In 1986, at 56, General Burrows became the organization’s youngest commander, the world leader of the Salvation Army Church (the second woman in that position).

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Notable alumni:

Joseph Msika (Joseph Wilfred Msika) ( 1930s ) - politician who served as Vice President of Zimbabwe from 1999 to 2009 .

) - politician who served as Vice President of Zimbabwe from to . Joice Mujuru ("Teurai-Ropa") - former Vice-President.

Other information