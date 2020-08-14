Difference between revisions of "Howard Masiya"

In July 2018, Howard Masiya was elected to Ward 14 Bikita RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 835 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 14 Bikita RDC with 835 votes, beating Lovemore Mugarira of MDC-Alliance with 620 votes and Elisha Manyangadze, independent with 473 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

