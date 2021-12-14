Hubert Fidze

Hubert Fidze is a Zimbabwean politician and football administrator. Fidze is the chairman of Masvingo FC and former Mayor of Masvingo.

Career

As Masvingo Mayor

Fidze was elected into office in 2013 but could not retain his position after he lost during his party MDC Alliance's primary elections in 2018. Collen Maboke became the Mayor. Fidze lost the right to represent the MDC-T in Ward 6 in the forthcoming harmonised elections after he was defeated by former Masvingo City councillor, David Vasivenyu Chimombe.

Hubert Fidze garnered 55 votes to Chimombe’s 146.

In 2019, Fidze was offered the official vehicle he was using during his term for US$31 000. Town Clerk Adolf Gusha told Sunday News that a full council meeting had agreed to offer Fidze, an Isuzu KB 250 at a discounted rate, to thank him for his services. Masvingo City Council bought the vehicle in April 2016 at a cost of $54 850. Council policy states that vehicles are depreciated at 20 percent over a period of five years. Contacted for comment Hubert Fidze confirmed that he had been offered the car but said the price was too high.[1][2][3]

As Masvingo FC Chairman

Fidze is the chairman of Masvingo FC which came about following the merger of Masvingo United and Masvingo Pirates.[4]