Personal Details

Birth: From Nyadowa Village in Nyanga. Children: His daughter Sandra Nyanhongo passed away in May 2011 in a road accident. He has another daughter Sihle. [1]

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Before he was elected member of parliament for Nyanga North Constituency he was the MP for Harare South and Energy and Power Development deputy minister. While he was Harare South MP he was accused of abandoning the constituency in favour of his home area of Nyanga North then represented by MDC-T's Douglas Mwonzora. A Zanu PF councillor in Harare South, Evelyn Njiri, said Nyanhongo had last held meetings in the constituency a long time ago. [2]

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nyanga North returned to Parliament:

Hubert Nyanhongo of Zanu PF with 10 840 votes or 57.58 percent,

Douglas Mwonzora of MDC–T with 7 985 votes or 42.42 percent,

Total 18 825 votes

Events

Arrest for possessing a live pangolin

On 1 April 2017 Nyanhongo was arrested in Chipinge for allegedly possessing a live pangolin. He was released on $200 bail granted by High court judge, Justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa after spending 3 weeks in remand prison. The pangolin weighed 9,5kg and was worth $5 000. [3]

Together with his three alleged accomplices; Samuel Samson, Misheck Satuku and Positive Mutenda, all were charged with contravening Section 45(1) of the Parks and Wildlife Act (Chapter 20:14) as read with Section 128 of General Amendment Number 5. Nyanhongo was arrested in Birchenough by officials from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority following a tip-off by a Save Valley Conservancy worker who had disguised himself as a potential buyer of the endangered animal. [4]

Further Reading