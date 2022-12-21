Difference between revisions of "Hubert Nyanhongo"
'''Hubert Nyanhongo''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of [[Zanu-PF]] party. He is the current member of parliament for Nyanga North having been elected in 2013. He is also the former Energy deputy minister.
'''Hubert Nyanhongo''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of [[Zanu-PF]] party. He is the current member of parliament for Nyanga North having been elected in 2013. He is also the former Energy deputy minister.
===Arrest for possessing a live pangolin===
===Arrest for possessing a live pangolin===
Together with his three alleged accomplices; Samuel Samson, Misheck Satuku and Positive Mutenda, were charged with contravening Section 45(1) of the Parks and Wildlife Act (Chapter 20:14) as read with Section 128 of General Amendment Number 5. Nyanhongo was arrested in Birchenough by officials from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority following a tip-off by a Save Valley Conservancy worker who had disguised himself as a potential buyer of the endangered animal. <ref name="News"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/04/05/ex-minister-nabbed-pangolin/ Ex-minister nabbed over pangolin], ''NewsDay'', published: April 5, 2017, retrieved: April 24, 2017</ref>
Latest revision as of 14:12, 21 December 2022
|Hubert Nyanhongo
|Occupation
|Organization
|Zanu-PF
|Known for
|Being a member of parliament and the Zanu-PF party.
|Children
|Sihle Nyanhongo (daughter)
Hubert Nyanhongo is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF party. He is the current member of parliament for Nyanga North having been elected in 2013. He is also the former Energy deputy minister.
Personal Details
Birth: From Nyadowa Village in Nyanga. Children: His daughter Sandra Nyanhongo passed away in May 2011 in a road accident. He has another daughter Sihle. [1]
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
Before he was elected member of parliament for Nyanga North Constituency he was the MP for Harare South and Energy and Power Development deputy minister. While he was Harare South MP he was accused of abandoning the constituency in favour of his home area of Nyanga North then represented by MDC-T's Douglas Mwonzora. A Zanu PF councillor in Harare South, Evelyn Njiri, said Nyanhongo had last held meetings in the constituency a long time ago. [2]
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nyanga North returned to Parliament:
- Hubert Nyanhongo of Zanu PF with 10 840 votes or 57.58 percent,
- Douglas Mwonzora of MDC–T with 7 985 votes or 42.42 percent,
Total 18 825 votes
Events
Arrest for possessing a live pangolin
On 1 April 2017 Nyanhongo was arrested in Chipinge for allegedly possessing a live pangolin. He was released on $200 bail granted by High court judge, Justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa after spending 3 weeks in remand prison. The pangolin weighed 9,5kg and was worth $5 000. [3]
Together with his three alleged accomplices; Samuel Samson, Misheck Satuku and Positive Mutenda, all were charged with contravening Section 45(1) of the Parks and Wildlife Act (Chapter 20:14) as read with Section 128 of General Amendment Number 5. Nyanhongo was arrested in Birchenough by officials from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority following a tip-off by a Save Valley Conservancy worker who had disguised himself as a potential buyer of the endangered animal. [4]
Further Reading
References
- ↑ Mahachi, Nyanhongo familes consoled, Herald, published: May 11, 2011, retrieved: April 24, 2017
- ↑ Nyanhongo ditches Harare South, NewsDay, published: May 1, 2011, retrieved: April 24, 2017
- ↑ Zanu PF pangolin MP out of remand, NewsDay, published: April 24, 2017, retrieved: April 24, 2017
- ↑ Ex-minister nabbed over pangolin, NewsDay, published: April 5, 2017, retrieved: April 24, 2017