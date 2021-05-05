Difference between revisions of "Hugo Broos"
Hugo Broos is a Belgian football coach.
Career
Bafana Bafana
In May 2021 there were reports the South African Football Association was expected to unveil Hugo Broos as the new Bafana Bafana coach.[1]
