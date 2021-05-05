Hugo Broos led Cameroon to the 2017 [[Africa Cup of Nations]] title.<ref name="G"/ >

In May 2021 there were reports the [[South African Football Association]] was expected to unveil Hugo Broos as the new Bafana Bafana coach.<ref name="SN">Sifiso Ramara, [https://www.sabcnews.com/sabcnews/safa-expected-to-unveil-belgian-hugo-broos-as-new-bafana-bafana-coach/ SAFA expected to unveil Belgian Hugo Broos as new Bafana Bafana coach], ''SABC News'', Published: May 4, 2021, Retrieved: May 5, 2021</ref>

Hugo Broos is a Belgian football coach. He has been jobless since he parted ways with Belgian First Division A club KV Oostende in 2019.[1]

Career

Bafana Bafana

Cameroon

