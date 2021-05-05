Difference between revisions of "Hugo Broos"
'''Hugo Broos''' is a Belgian football coach.
==Career==
==Career==
===Bafana Bafana===
===Bafana Bafana===
In May 2021 there were reports the [[South African Football Association]] was expected to unveil Hugo Broos as the new Bafana Bafana coach.<ref name="SN">Sifiso Ramara, [https://www.sabcnews.com/sabcnews/safa-expected-to-unveil-belgian-hugo-broos-as-new-bafana-bafana-coach/ SAFA expected to unveil Belgian Hugo Broos as new Bafana Bafana coach], ''SABC News'', Published: May 4, 2021, Retrieved: May 5, 2021</ref>
In May 2021 there were reports the [[South African Football Association]] was expected to unveil Hugo Broos as the new Bafana Bafana coach.<ref name="SN">Sifiso Ramara, [https://www.sabcnews.com/sabcnews/safa-expected-to-unveil-belgian-hugo-broos-as-new-bafana-bafana-coach/ SAFA expected to unveil Belgian Hugo Broos as new Bafana Bafana coach], ''SABC News'', Published: May 4, 2021, Retrieved: May 5, 2021</ref
==References==
==References==
Revision as of 11:54, 5 May 2021
|Hugo Broos
|Born
|Hugo Broos
April 10, 1952
Humbeek, Belgium
|Nationality
|Belgium
|Occupation
Hugo Broos is a Belgian football coach. He has been jobless since he parted ways with Belgian First Division A club KV Oostende in 2019.[1]
Background
Age
Hugo Broos was born on April 10, 1952.[2]
Career
He coached Algerian clubs JS Kabylie and NA Hussein Dey between 2014 and 2015.[1]
Bafana Bafana
In May 2021 there were reports the South African Football Association was expected to unveil Hugo Broos as the new Bafana Bafana coach. Broos was the only foreigner out of the five short-listed candidates.[3]
Cameroon
Hugo Broos led Cameroon to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Austin Ditlhobolo, Hugo Broos: Ex-Cameroon boss confirms Safa contact over Bafana job, goal.com, Published: May 4, 2021, Retrieved: May 5, 2021
- ↑ Hugo Broos, Transfer Markt, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 5, 2021
- ↑ Sifiso Ramara, SAFA expected to unveil Belgian Hugo Broos as new Bafana Bafana coach, SABC News, Published: May 4, 2021, Retrieved: May 5, 2021