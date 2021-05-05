|description= Hugo Broos is a Belgian football coach and the head coach of South Africa's senior men's team of Bafana Bafana . Before his appointment as Bafana Bafana head coach, Broos had been jobless since he parted ways with Belgian First Division A club KV Oostende in 2019.

Hugo Broos led Cameroon to the 2017 [[Africa Cup of Nations]] title.<ref name="G "/> He was fired in December 2017‚ 10 months after he Cameroon to its fifth Nations Cup title in Gabon‚ reportedly over pay issues.<ref name="C "/>

He was sports director then caretaker-manager of Oostende‚ where Mamelodi Sundowns star Andile Jali played until 2018.<ref name="C"/ >

He also coached RSC Anderlecht and won the league with the team in the 2003/04 season<ref name="TM"/> He coached Anderlecht from 2003 to 2005.<ref name="C"/>

Broos won the Belgian league title with Club Brugge two times, that is in the 1995/96 and 1991/92 seasons. He also won the Belgian Cup two times with the club, in the 1995/96 and 1994/95 seasons.<ref name="TM"/> He coached the club from 1991 to 1997. At Brugge, he also won the Belgian Supercup in 1991‚ 1992‚ 1994 and 1996.<ref name="C"/>

In May 2021 the [[South African Football Association]] unveiled Hugo Broos as the new Bafana Bafana coach. Broos was the only foreigner out of the five short-listed candidates.<ref name="SN">Sifiso Ramara, [https://www.sabcnews.com/sabcnews/safa-expected-to-unveil-belgian-hugo-broos-as-new-bafana-bafana-coach/ SAFA expected to unveil Belgian Hugo Broos as new Bafana Bafana coach], ''SABC News'', Published: May 4, 2021, Retrieved: May 5, 2021</ref > He replaced [[Molefi Ntseki]]‚ who was released from his contract as Bafana head coach on March 31‚ 2021 following the national team's failure to qualify for the 2021 Nations Cup.<ref name="C">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/belgian-hugo-broos-named-as-the-new-bafana-bafana-coach/ Belgian Hugo Broos named as the new Bafana Bafana coach], ''The Chronicle'', Published: May 5, 2021, Retrieved: May 5, 2021</ref>

He also coached Algerian clubs JS Kabylie and NA Hussein Dey between 2014 and 2015.<ref name="G"/>

His career has taken him to Panserraikos in Greece‚ Trabzonspor in Turkey‚ and Al Jazira in the United Arab Emirates.<ref name="C"/>

He began his coaching career at RWD Molenbeek in 1988. Broos coached late former Bafana right-back Anele Ngcongca at KRC Genk in 2008.

He played as a defender and earned 24 caps for Belgium. Broos's playing career was spent mostly at RSC Anderlecht (350 appearances) and Club Brugge (161).<ref name="C"/>

Hugo Broos is a Belgian football coach and the head coach of South Africa's senior men's team of Bafana Bafana. Before his appointment as Bafana Bafana head coach, Broos had been jobless since he parted ways with Belgian First Division A club KV Oostende in 2019.[1]

Background

Age

Hugo Broos was born on April 10, 1952.[2]

He played as a defender and earned 24 caps for Belgium. Broos’s playing career was spent mostly at RSC Anderlecht (350 appearances) and Club Brugge (161).[3]

Coaching Career

He began his coaching career at RWD Molenbeek in 1988. Broos coached late former Bafana right-back Anele Ngcongca at KRC Genk in 2008.

His career has taken him to Panserraikos in Greece‚ Trabzonspor in Turkey‚ and Al Jazira in the United Arab Emirates.[3]

He also coached Algerian clubs JS Kabylie and NA Hussein Dey between 2014 and 2015.[1]

Bafana Bafana

In May 2021 the South African Football Association unveiled Hugo Broos as the new Bafana Bafana coach. Broos was the only foreigner out of the five short-listed candidates.[4] He replaced Molefi Ntseki‚ who was released from his contract as Bafana head coach on March 31‚ 2021 following the national team’s failure to qualify for the 2021 Nations Cup.[3]

Club Brugge KV

Broos won the Belgian league title with Club Brugge two times, that is in the 1995/96 and 1991/92 seasons. He also won the Belgian Cup two times with the club, in the 1995/96 and 1994/95 seasons.[2] He coached the club from 1991 to 1997. At Brugge, he also won the Belgian Supercup in 1991‚ 1992‚ 1994 and 1996.[3]

RSC Anderlecht

He also coached RSC Anderlecht and won the league with the team in the 2003/04 season[2] He coached Anderlecht from 2003 to 2005.[3]

KV Oostende

He was sports director then caretaker-manager of Oostende‚ where Mamelodi Sundowns star Andile Jali played until 2018.[3]

Cameroon

Hugo Broos led Cameroon to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title.[1] He was fired in December 2017‚ 10 months after he Cameroon to its fifth Nations Cup title in Gabon‚ reportedly over pay issues.[3]