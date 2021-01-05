Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Hugo Ribatika"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "right|thumb|Hugo Ribatika'''Hugo Ribatika''' is a Zimbabwean television personality and master of ceremonies. He is a news anchor on Newzroom Af...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 13:14, 5 January 2021

Hugo Ribatika

Hugo Ribatika is a Zimbabwean television personality and master of ceremonies. He is a news anchor on Newzroom Afrika and the producer and host of COPE with Hugo.

Career

He worked as the commercial consultant for the Zimbabwe Rugby Union before he was fired in July 2016 for “not adding any value” to the union.[1]

Contacts & Social Media

References

  1. Paul Munyuki, ZRU begin restructuring, The Herald, Published: July 26, 2016, Retrieved: January 5, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Hugo_Ribatika&oldid=96609"