Hugo Ribatika is a Zimbabwean television personality and master of ceremonies. He is a news anchor on Newzroom Afrika and the producer and host of COPE with Hugo.
Career
He worked as the commercial consultant for the Zimbabwe Rugby Union before he was fired in July 2016 for “not adding any value” to the union.[1]
