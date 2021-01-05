Difference between revisions of "Hugo Ribatika"
Latest revision as of 13:42, 5 January 2021
Hugo Ribatika is a Zimbabwean television personality and master of ceremonies. He is a news anchor on Newzroom Afrika and the producer and host of COPE with Hugo.
Career
He worked as the commercial consultant for the Zimbabwe Rugby Union before he was fired in July 2016 for “not adding any value” to the union.[1] Ribatika used to work for ZBC as a news anchor. He also worked for Kwese TV as a television presenter at Kwese Sports.[2]
Ribatika was involved in Zimbabwean cricket having worked as the chief executive officer for Mashonaland Eagles.[3] He was also the marketing director for the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee.[4]
Contacts & Social Media
- Email: Africanminds@gmail.com
- Twitter: Hugo R.P Ribatika
- Facebook: Hugo Ribatika
- Instagram: Hugo Ribatika
Death Hoax
In January 2021 there was news that Hugo Ribatika had died. He dismissed the news of his death saying:
Just to set the record straight regarding this misinformation... I’m alive and well (for a longtime to come) and thank you for your concern.
References
- ↑ Paul Munyuki, ZRU begin restructuring, The Herald, Published: July 26, 2016, Retrieved: January 5, 2021
- ↑ Hugo Ribatika, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 5, 2021
- ↑ Interview: Eagles CEO Hugo Ribatika, Zim Cricket Forums, Published: August 22, 2010, Retrieved: January 5, 2021
- ↑ Nick Butler, Journalists have a key role to play in driving Zimbabwean sport, claims ZOC chief, Inside the Games, Published: October 4, 2014, Retrieved: January 5, 2021
- ↑ Hugo Ribatika, Facebook, Published: January 3, 2021, Retrieved: January 5, 2021