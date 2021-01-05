Just to set the record straight regarding this misinformation... I’m alive and well (for a longtime to come) and thank you for your concern.

Hugo Ribatika is a Zimbabwean television personality and master of ceremonies. He is a news anchor on Newzroom Afrika and the producer and host of COPE with Hugo.

Career

He worked as the commercial consultant for the Zimbabwe Rugby Union before he was fired in July 2016 for “not adding any value” to the union.[1] Ribatika used to work for ZBC as a news anchor. He also worked for Kwese TV as a television presenter at Kwese Sports.[2]

Ribatika was involved in Zimbabwean cricket having worked as the chief executive officer for Mashonaland Eagles.[3] He was also the marketing director for the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee.[4]

Death Hoax

In January 2021 there was news that Hugo Ribatika had died. He dismissed the news of his death saying:

Just to set the record straight regarding this misinformation... I’m alive and well (for a longtime to come) and thank you for your concern.

