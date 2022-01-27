(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)

+ '''Humba Nyanguru''' has for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people who belong to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans.

+ Totems in Zimbabwe are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time, people are still identified by their respective totems.

==Humba Nyanguru== ==Humba Nyanguru==

==References== ==References==

