Difference between revisions of "Humba Nyanguru"
|
m
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|+
|+
|−
|+
, Zimbabwe.
|−
|−
==Humba Nyanguru==
==Humba Nyanguru==
|Line 60:
|Line 60:
==References==
==References==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 12:47, 27 January 2022
Humba Nyanguru has for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people who belong to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans. Totems in Zimbabwe are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time, people are still identified by their respective totems.
See Totems, Zimbabwe.
Humba Nyanguru
Maita Chiunga,
Maita Humba,
Mwana waMakombe, Chomera,
Maita Nguruve, Mutakurwa,
Zvaitwa tateguru wangu Makombe,
Maita waDukudza, ari Jekacheka.
Maita Chirema,
Chirimanemuromo,
Mapadza aripo,
Asi muchiapa veranda,
Maita vari Barwe, Gwindingwi guru,
Vanodzira imba namatope,
Muno muromo unenge gombe rokucheresa mvura.
Zvaitwa Nyanguru,
Makapedza rudzi rwavamwe nenyuchi,
Maita VaKarota,
Zvaonekwa Rima,
Tatenda VaChevakaranga naChibonoyo.
Zvaitwa waGosa,
Mwana waZunzangara.
Maita vari Karomokapuwe.
Tinotenda vari Matitima.
Kuna Nyadekese, kuna Zambezi.
Aiwa zvaitwa mwana waMatope.
Zvaonekwa Nyanguru.
Zvaonekwa Humba.
Nguruve, Chitambanamatope.[1]
References
- ↑ Mutupo/Totem, Harare Tees, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 16, 2015