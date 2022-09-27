In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hurungwe East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Hurungwe is a district in the Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe. The district is the largest in the province, in terms of physical expanse, high population figures, influx of people from within the province and beyond searching for good agricultural soils which make up the district.

See Hurungwe and Charara Safari Areas.



Background

Hurungwe District is situated in the north-western part of Zimbabwe and is one of the six districts that make up Mashonaland West, that is, Makonde district to the South and Guruve district. Mashonaland Central to the north. It is the largest district in Mashonaland West, with a total area of 19 678.34 square km.[1] The district is also one of the country’s biggest game reserves. Zambezi Valley conservation area.

Government

The council’s legislative body is comprised of 26 Councillors and 3 chiefs. Hurungwe RDC shows the returns for July 2018, returned Hurungwe Rural District Council has a number of rural service centre (Kazangarare, Kasimhure, Nyamakate, Tengwe, Mwami, Zvipani, Chitindiwa, Mudzimu and Chidamoyo) and one growth point in Magunje, one small urban center at Makuti and National Parks stations.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hurungwe returned to Parliament:

Kenneth Marombe of Zanu PF with 25 818 votes,

Clement Gondo of ZUM with 3 635 votes.

Turnout - 31 681 voters or 89.63 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hurungwe East returned to Parliament:

Reuben Marumahoko of Zanu PF with 14 814 votes,

Richard Chaza of MDC with 4 415 votes,

Council Nziramasanga of NPA with 617 votes.

Hurungwe West returned:

Mark Madiro of Zanu PF with 18 931 votes,

Tsvangwa Kanhema of MDC with 4 532 votes,

Luckson Shereni Magara of UP with 929 votes.

Population

Hurungwe RDC (Rural District Council) serves the highest population in Mashonaland West province. Using the national growth of 3% per annum according to the 2012 census the population of Hurungwe rural district is estimated 42 7444 which is roughly 22% of the total population for the province.

Characteristics

The district is divided into three agro-economic natural regions 2, 3, and 4. Most of the Common areas fall under natural regions, 3 and 4 characterized by low and sometimes erratic rainfall, whereas A1 and A2 commercial farming areas are generally within natural region 2. The average rainfall for the district is 750mm.

