* [[Phone Madiro]] of Zanu PF with 15 882 votes,
 
* [[Phone Madiro]] of Zanu PF with 15 882 votes,
 
* [[Justin Dandawa]] of MDC with 2 665 votes.
 
* [[Justin Dandawa]] of MDC with 2 665 votes.
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hurungwe East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Sarah Mahoka]] of Zanu PF with 12 829 votes or 78.27 percent,
* [[Chenjerai Kangausaru]] of Independent with 2 412 votes or 14.72 percent,
* [[Blessing Mandava]] of MDC–T with 796 votes or 4.86 percent,
* [[Tongai Kwanda]] of MDC–N with 353 votes or 2.15 percent,
'''Total''' '''16 390 votes'''
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hurungwe North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Reuben Marumahoko]] of Zanu PF with 9 304 votes or 76.77 percent,
* [[Albert Chitaunhike]] of MDC–T with 2 239 votes or 18.47 percent,
* [[Angula Gwabada]] of MDC–N with 461 votes or 3.80 percent,
* [[Justice Noah]] of ZDP with 116 votes or 0.96 percent,
'''Total''' '''12 120 votes'''
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hurungwe West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Temba Mliswa]] of Zanu PF with 8 485 votes or 69.01 percent,
* [[Wilson Makanyaire]] of MDC–T with 2 553 votes or 20.76 percent,
* [[Douglas Munakira]] of MDC–N with 562 votes or 4.57 percent,
* [[Tall Chambati]], Independent, with 474 votes or 3.86 percent,
* [[Ocean Kanyurira]] of MKD with 221 votes or 1.80 percent,
'''Total''' '''12 295 votes'''
  
 
==Population==
 
==Population==

Hurungwe

Hurungwe is a district in the Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe. The district is the largest in the province, in terms of physical expanse, high population figures, influx of people from within the province and beyond searching for good agricultural soils which make up the district.

See Hurungwe and Charara Safari Areas.

Background

Hurungwe District is situated in the north-western part of Zimbabwe and is one of the six districts that make up Mashonaland West, that is, Makonde district to the South and Guruve district. Mashonaland Central to the north. It is the largest district in Mashonaland West, with a total area of 19 678.34 square km.[1] The district is also one of the country’s biggest game reserves. Zambezi Valley conservation area.

Government

The council’s legislative body is comprised of 26 Councillors and 3 chiefs. Hurungwe RDC shows the returns for July 2018, returned Hurungwe Rural District Council has a number of rural service centre (Kazangarare, Kasimhure, Nyamakate, Tengwe, Mwami, Zvipani, Chitindiwa, Mudzimu and Chidamoyo) and one growth point in Magunje, one small urban center at Makuti and National Parks stations.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hurungwe returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 31 681 voters or 89.63 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hurungwe East returned to Parliament:

Hurungwe West returned:

Following the death of Mark Madiro in May 2002, a by election was held 28–29 September 2002. The result, Hurungwe West returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hurungwe East returned to Parliament:

Total 16 390 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hurungwe North returned to Parliament:

Total 12 120 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hurungwe West returned to Parliament:

Total 12 295 votes

Population

Hurungwe RDC (Rural District Council) serves the highest population in Mashonaland West province. Using the national growth of 3% per annum according to the 2012 census the population of Hurungwe rural district is estimated 42 7444 which is roughly 22% of the total population for the province.

Characteristics

The district is divided into three agro-economic natural regions 2, 3, and 4. Most of the Common areas fall under natural regions, 3 and 4 characterized by low and sometimes erratic rainfall, whereas A1 and A2 commercial farming areas are generally within natural region 2. The average rainfall for the district is 750mm.

References

  1. Hurungwe RDC, , Published: , Retrieved: 27 February 2018
