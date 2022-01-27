Difference between revisions of "Hurungwe and Charara Safari Areas"
|Hurungwe and Charara Safari Areas
Hurungwe and Charara Safari Areas are wildlife areas in Kariba District, Mashonaland West Province where only professional and licensed hunters are permitted to hunt for wild animals. [1] Hunters hunt animals such as sable, elephant, buffalo, lion, leopard, hippo, crocodile, plus other antelope and bird shooting.
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.
Visitors Guide
- When to visit: Closed in the rainy season December to April
- Fee: Hunting licence, entrance and accommodation fees charged
- Directions
Take the A1 Harare to Chirundu highway, 115 KM reach Chinhoyi, 207 KM reach Karoi (the last town where supplies and fuel can be bought) 292 KM reach Makuti. At the bottom of the Zambezi Escarpment, 310 KM turn right at the Mana Pools signpost onto a gravel road, 341 KM reach Rukomechi River, 341.4 KM reach Nyakasikana Gate, turn left for Mana Pools, 377.5 KM ignore right turnoff for the airstrip, 380.5 reach Long Pool on the left, 383.2 KM turn right for National Park HQ, 383.7 KM turn right for National Park HQ, 384.4 KM reach Nyamepi Camp.
Background
The hunting grounds are located in Kariba District and there are twenty camping sites close to the shore. There are self-catering lodges and a caravan camping site. Chapungu Safaris are professional hunters and they run Charara Camp - they conduct hunting safaris for the big game and smaller species.
The Gache gache lodge offers guided fishing.
Activities
- guided walks
- game viewing
- fishing
- bush dinners
- hunting
References
- ↑ Hurungwe and Charara Safari Areas, ZFG, Published: , Retrieved: 24 April 2018