'''Hurungwe and Charara Safari Areas''' are wildlife areas in [[Kariba]] District , [[Mashonaland West Province]] where only professional and licensed hunters are permitted to hunt for wild animals. <ref name="ZFG"> [http://zimfieldguide.com/mashonaland-west/hurungwe-and-charara-safari-areas Hurungwe and Charara Safari Areas], ''ZFG, Published: , Retrieved: 24 April 2018''</ref>

Visitors Guide

When to visit: Closed in the rainy season December to April

Fee: Hunting licence, entrance and accommodation fees charged

Directions

Take the A1 Harare to Chirundu highway, 115 KM reach Chinhoyi, 207 KM reach Karoi (the last town where supplies and fuel can be bought) 292 KM reach Makuti. At the bottom of the Zambezi Escarpment, 310 KM turn right at the Mana Pools signpost onto a gravel road, 341 KM reach Rukomechi River, 341.4 KM reach Nyakasikana Gate, turn left for Mana Pools, 377.5 KM ignore right turnoff for the airstrip, 380.5 reach Long Pool on the left, 383.2 KM turn right for National Park HQ, 383.7 KM turn right for National Park HQ, 384.4 KM reach Nyamepi Camp.

Background

The Gache gache lodge offers guided fishing.

Activities

guided walks

game viewing

fishing

bush dinners

hunting



