It is home to about 33,210 people.  
 
See [[Chilisa Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[Hwange Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Wankie Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
==References==
 
==References==

Hwange is a Town located in Matabeleland North Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 33,210 people.

See Chilisa Secondary School.
See Hwange Secondary School.
See Wankie Secondary School.

References

