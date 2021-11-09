Pindula

'''Hwange''' is a Town located in [[Matabeleland North Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].  
 
==Location==
The name comes from Chief Whange. There is a claim of some affinity with the MaLozi in Barotseland. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer,  Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>
  
 
==Population==
Line 33: Line 36:
 
See [[Hwange Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Wankie Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
Hwange
Population
 (2009)
33,210

Hwange is a Town located in Matabeleland North Province in Zimbabwe.

Location

The name comes from Chief Whange. There is a claim of some affinity with the MaLozi in Barotseland. [1]

Population

It is home to about 33,210 people.

See Chilisa Secondary School.
See Hwange Secondary School.
See Wankie Secondary School.




References

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
