The name comes from Chief Whange. There is a claim of some affinity with the MaLozi in Barotseland.

'''Hwange''' is a Town located in [[Matabeleland North Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].

Location

The name comes from Chief Whange. There is a claim of some affinity with the MaLozi in Barotseland. [1]

Population

It is home to about 33,210 people.

See Chilisa Secondary School.

See Hwange Secondary School.

See Wankie Secondary School.















