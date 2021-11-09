Difference between revisions of "Hwange"
Hwange
Hwange is a Town located in Matabeleland North Province in Zimbabwe.
Location
The name comes from Chief Whange. There is a claim of some affinity with the MaLozi in Barotseland. [1]
Population
It is home to about 33,210 people.
See Chilisa Secondary School.
See Hwange Secondary School.
See Wankie Secondary School.
References
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"