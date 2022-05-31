Pindula

* [[David Joseph Mfanyana Kwidini]] of PF-ZAPU - 29 538 votes.  
+
* [[Obert Mpofu|Obert Moses Mpofu]] of Zanu PF - 5 926 votes.  
  
  

Hwange
Population
 (2009)
33,210

Hwange is a Town located in Matabeleland North Province in Zimbabwe.

Location

The name comes from Chief Whange. There is a claim of some affinity with the MaLozi in Barotseland. [1]

Population

It is home to about 33,210 people.

See Chilisa Secondary School.
See Hwange Secondary School.
See Wankie Secondary School.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Hwange/Tsholotsho returned to Parliament:



References

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
