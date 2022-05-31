In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], Hwange/Tsholotsho returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], Hwange/Tsholotsho returned to [[Parliament]]:

Hwange is a Town located in Matabeleland North Province in Zimbabwe.

Location

The name comes from Chief Whange. There is a claim of some affinity with the MaLozi in Barotseland. [1]

Population

It is home to about 33,210 people.

See Chilisa Secondary School.

See Hwange Secondary School.

See Wankie Secondary School.



In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Hwange/Tsholotsho returned to Parliament:

David Joseph Mfanyana Kwidini of PF-ZAPU - 29 538 votes.

Obert Moses Mpofu of Zanu PF - 5 926 votes.









References