Latest revision as of 13:44, 31 May 2022
Hwange
|Population
(2009)
|33,210
Hwange is a Town located in Matabeleland North Province in Zimbabwe.
Location
The name comes from Chief Whange. There is a claim of some affinity with the MaLozi in Barotseland. [1]
Population
It is home to about 33,210 people.
See Chilisa Secondary School.
See Hwange Secondary School.
See Wankie Secondary School.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Hwange/Tsholotsho returned to Parliament:
- David Joseph Mfanyana Kwidini of PF-ZAPU - 29 538 votes.
- Obert Moses Mpofu of Zanu PF - 5 926 votes.
References
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"