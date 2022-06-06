Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Hwange"

Page Discussion
 
Line 40: Line 40:
 
* [[David Joseph Mfanyana Kwidini]] of PF-ZAPU - 29 538 votes.  
 
* [[David Joseph Mfanyana Kwidini]] of PF-ZAPU - 29 538 votes.  
 
* [[Obert Mpofu|Obert Moses Mpofu]] of Zanu PF - 5 926 votes.  
 
* [[Obert Mpofu|Obert Moses Mpofu]] of Zanu PF - 5 926 votes.  
 +
 +
==History==
 +
At  approximately 10:27 am on Monday the '''6 June 1972''', a series of underground explosions at Wankie Number 2 Colliery resulted in 427 fatalities. It remains the deadliest mine accident in this country to date (2022).
 +
  
  
Line 51: Line 55:
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
 +
[[Category:Places]]
  
 
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
 
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
[[Category:Places]]

Latest revision as of 12:51, 6 June 2022

Hwange
Population
 (2009)
33,210

Hwange is a Town located in Matabeleland North Province in Zimbabwe.

Location

The name comes from Chief Whange. There is a claim of some affinity with the MaLozi in Barotseland. [1]

Population

It is home to about 33,210 people.

See Chilisa Secondary School.
See Hwange Secondary School.
See Wankie Secondary School.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Hwange/Tsholotsho returned to Parliament:

History

At approximately 10:27 am on Monday the 6 June 1972, a series of underground explosions at Wankie Number 2 Colliery resulted in 427 fatalities. It remains the deadliest mine accident in this country to date (2022).



References

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Hwange&oldid=118281"