'''Hwange''' is a Town located in [[Matabeleland North Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].  
'''Hwange''' is a Town located in [[Matabeleland North Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]]. It is built on large [[coal]] reserves.  
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
* [[David Joseph Mfanyana Kwidini]] of PF-ZAPU - 29 538 votes.  
 
* [[David Joseph Mfanyana Kwidini]] of PF-ZAPU - 29 538 votes.  
 
* [[Obert Mpofu|Obert Moses Mpofu]] of Zanu PF - 5 926 votes.  
 
* [[Obert Mpofu|Obert Moses Mpofu]] of Zanu PF - 5 926 votes.  
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hwange''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Crispen Sibanda]] of Zanu PF with 19 790 votes,
* [[Elton Muchemwa]] of ZUM with 5 847 votes.
Turnout - 28 340 or 61.97 %
  
 
At  approximately 10:27 am on Monday the '''6 June 1972''', a series of underground explosions at Wankie Number 2 Colliery resulted in 427 fatalities. It remains the deadliest mine accident in this country to date (2022).  
 
At  approximately 10:27 am on Monday the '''6 June 1972''', a series of underground explosions at Wankie Number 2 Colliery resulted in 427 fatalities. It remains the deadliest mine accident in this country to date (2022).  
 
  
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
  
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
[[Category:Places]]
 
Hwange
Population
 (2009)
33,210

Hwange is a Town located in Matabeleland North Province in Zimbabwe. It is built on large coal reserves.

Location

The name comes from Chief Whange. There is a claim of some affinity with the MaLozi in Barotseland. [1]

Population

It is home to about 33,210 people.

See Chilisa Secondary School.
See Hwange Secondary School.
See Wankie Secondary School.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Hwange/Tsholotsho returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 28 340 or 61.97 %

History

At approximately 10:27 am on Monday the 6 June 1972, a series of underground explosions at Wankie Number 2 Colliery resulted in 427 fatalities. It remains the deadliest mine accident in this country to date (2022).




References

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
