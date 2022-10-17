Pindula

* [[Elton Muchemwa]] of ZUM with 5 847 votes.
 
Turnout - 28 340 or 61.97 %
 
In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange East returned to Parliament:
* [[Cephas Nyoni]] of MDC with 15 271 votes,
* [[Jacob Mudenda]] of Zanu PF with 3 617 votes,
* [[George Ncube]], Independent, with 339 votes,
* [[Khumbulani Ncube]] of ZAPU with 384 votes.
'''Hwange West''' returned:
* [[Jealous Sansole]] of MDC with 15 132 votes,
* [[Sphiwe Mafuwa]] of Zanu PF with 2 445 votes,
* [[Gifton Ndumani]] of ZAPU with 429 votes.
  
 
==History==
 
Hwange
Population
 (2009)
33,210

Hwange is a Town located in Matabeleland North Province in Zimbabwe. It is built on large coal reserves.

Location

The name comes from Chief Whange. There is a claim of some affinity with the MaLozi in Barotseland. [1]

Population

It is home to about 33,210 people.

See Chilisa Secondary School.
See Hwange Secondary School.
See Wankie Secondary School.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Hwange/Tsholotsho returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 28 340 or 61.97 %

In the 2000'Bold text' Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange East returned to Parliament:

Hwange West returned:

History

At approximately 10:27 am on Monday the 6 June 1972, a series of underground explosions at Wankie Number 2 Colliery resulted in 427 fatalities. It remains the deadliest mine accident in this country to date (2022).




References

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
