In the '''2000''''''Bold text''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hwange East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Elton Muchemwa]] of ZUM with 5 847 votes.

Hwange is a Town located in Matabeleland North Province in Zimbabwe. It is built on large coal reserves.

Location

The name comes from Chief Whange. There is a claim of some affinity with the MaLozi in Barotseland. [1]

Population

It is home to about 33,210 people.

See Chilisa Secondary School.

See Hwange Secondary School.

See Wankie Secondary School.



In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Hwange/Tsholotsho returned to Parliament:

David Joseph Mfanyana Kwidini of PF-ZAPU - 29 538 votes.

Obert Moses Mpofu of Zanu PF - 5 926 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange returned to Parliament:

Crispen Sibanda of Zanu PF with 19 790 votes,

Elton Muchemwa of ZUM with 5 847 votes.

Turnout - 28 340 or 61.97 %

History

At approximately 10:27 am on Monday the 6 June 1972, a series of underground explosions at Wankie Number 2 Colliery resulted in 427 fatalities. It remains the deadliest mine accident in this country to date (2022).













References