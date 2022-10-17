Difference between revisions of "Hwange"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 45:
|Line 45:
* [[Elton Muchemwa]] of ZUM with 5 847 votes.
* [[Elton Muchemwa]] of ZUM with 5 847 votes.
Turnout - 28 340 or 61.97 %
Turnout - 28 340 or 61.97 %
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==History==
==History==
Latest revision as of 11:20, 17 October 2022
Hwange
|Population
(2009)
|33,210
Hwange is a Town located in Matabeleland North Province in Zimbabwe. It is built on large coal reserves.
Location
The name comes from Chief Whange. There is a claim of some affinity with the MaLozi in Barotseland. [1]
Population
It is home to about 33,210 people.
See Chilisa Secondary School.
See Hwange Secondary School.
See Wankie Secondary School.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Hwange/Tsholotsho returned to Parliament:
- David Joseph Mfanyana Kwidini of PF-ZAPU - 29 538 votes.
- Obert Moses Mpofu of Zanu PF - 5 926 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange returned to Parliament:
- Crispen Sibanda of Zanu PF with 19 790 votes,
- Elton Muchemwa of ZUM with 5 847 votes.
Turnout - 28 340 or 61.97 %
In the 2000'Bold text' Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange East returned to Parliament:
- Cephas Nyoni of MDC with 15 271 votes,
- Jacob Mudenda of Zanu PF with 3 617 votes,
- George Ncube, Independent, with 339 votes,
- Khumbulani Ncube of ZAPU with 384 votes.
Hwange West returned:
- Jealous Sansole of MDC with 15 132 votes,
- Sphiwe Mafuwa of Zanu PF with 2 445 votes,
- Gifton Ndumani of ZAPU with 429 votes.
History
At approximately 10:27 am on Monday the 6 June 1972, a series of underground explosions at Wankie Number 2 Colliery resulted in 427 fatalities. It remains the deadliest mine accident in this country to date (2022).
References
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"