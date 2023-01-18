Difference between revisions of "Hwange"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 37:
|Line 37:
See [[Wankie Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[Wankie Secondary School]]. <br/>
|+
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], Hwange/Tsholotsho returned to [[Parliament]]:
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], Hwange/Tsholotsho returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[David Joseph Mfanyana Kwidini]] of PF-ZAPU - 29 538 votes.
* [[David Joseph Mfanyana Kwidini]] of PF-ZAPU - 29 538 votes.
|Line 56:
|Line 57:
* [[Sphiwe Mafuwa]] of Zanu PF with 2 445 votes,
* [[Sphiwe Mafuwa]] of Zanu PF with 2 445 votes,
* [[Gifton Ndumani]] of ZAPU with 429 votes.
* [[Gifton Ndumani]] of ZAPU with 429 votes.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==History==
==History==
Latest revision as of 09:47, 18 January 2023
Hwange
|Population
(2009)
|33,210
Hwange is a Town located in Matabeleland North Province in Zimbabwe. It is built on large coal reserves.
Location
The name comes from Chief Whange. There is a claim of some affinity with the MaLozi in Barotseland. [1]
Population
It is home to about 33,210 people.
See Chilisa Secondary School.
See Hwange Secondary School.
See Wankie Secondary School.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Hwange/Tsholotsho returned to Parliament:
- David Joseph Mfanyana Kwidini of PF-ZAPU - 29 538 votes.
- Obert Moses Mpofu of Zanu PF - 5 926 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange returned to Parliament:
- Crispen Sibanda of Zanu PF with 19 790 votes,
- Elton Muchemwa of ZUM with 5 847 votes.
Turnout - 28 340 or 61.97 %
In the 2000'Bold text' Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange East returned to Parliament:
- Cephas Nyoni of MDC with 15 271 votes,
- Jacob Mudenda of Zanu PF with 3 617 votes,
- George Ncube, Independent, with 339 votes,
- Khumbulani Ncube of ZAPU with 384 votes.
Hwange West returned:
- Jealous Sansole of MDC with 15 132 votes,
- Sphiwe Mafuwa of Zanu PF with 2 445 votes,
- Gifton Ndumani of ZAPU with 429 votes.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Place returned to Parliament:
- xyz of pppparty with xyz votes or xyz percent,
- abc of parttttty with abc votes or abc percent,
- lmn of paarty with lmn votes or lmn percent,
- 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.
Total 11 xx5 votes Hwange Central Brian Tshuma MDC-T 10 345 65.89 Reeds Dube Zanu PF 4 442 28.29 Felix Nicholas Dhlamini MDC 914 5.82 Total 15 701 In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Place returned to Parliament:
- xyz of pppparty with xyz votes or xyz percent,
- abc of parttttty with abc votes or abc percent,
- lmn of paarty with lmn votes or lmn percent,
- 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.
Total 11 xx5 votes Hwange East Tose Wesley Sansole MDC-T 5 392 43.55 Fati Mpofu Zanu PF 4 710 38.04 Jealous Sansole MDC 1 820 14.70 John Ngwenya ZAPU 335 2.71 Salvation Nyoni Independent 125 1.01 Total 12 382
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange West returned to Parliament:
- Bekithemba Mpofu of Zanu PF with 6 864 votes or 48.83 percent,
- Gift Mabhena of MDC-T with 5 541 votes or 39.42 percent,
- Godfrey Dube of MDC with 1 401 votes or 9.97 percent,
- Ditshoni Nkomo of ZAPU with 251 votes or 1.79 percent,.
Total 14 057 votes
History
At approximately 10:27 am on Monday the 6 June 1972, a series of underground explosions at Wankie Number 2 Colliery resulted in 427 fatalities. It remains the deadliest mine accident in this country to date (2022).
References
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"