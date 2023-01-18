* [[Ditshoni Nkomo]] of ZAPU with 251 votes or 1.79 percent,.

* [[Godfrey Dube]] of MDC with 1 401 votes or 9.97 percent,

* [[Gift Mabhena]] of MDC-T with 5 541 votes or 39.42 percent,

* [[Bekithemba Mpofu]] of Zanu PF with 6 864 votes or 48.83 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hwange West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

* [[lmn]] of paarty with lmn votes or lmn percent,

* [[abc]] of parttttty with abc votes or abc percent,

* [[xyz]] of pppparty with xyz votes or xyz percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Place''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

* [[lmn]] of paarty with lmn votes or lmn percent,

* [[abc]] of parttttty with abc votes or abc percent,

* [[xyz]] of pppparty with xyz votes or xyz percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Place''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Gifton Ndumani]] of ZAPU with 429 votes.

* [[Gifton Ndumani]] of ZAPU with 429 votes.

* [[Sphiwe Mafuwa]] of Zanu PF with 2 445 votes,

* [[Sphiwe Mafuwa]] of Zanu PF with 2 445 votes,

In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], Hwange/Tsholotsho returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], Hwange/Tsholotsho returned to [[Parliament]]:

Hwange is a Town located in Matabeleland North Province in Zimbabwe. It is built on large coal reserves.

Location

The name comes from Chief Whange. There is a claim of some affinity with the MaLozi in Barotseland. [1]

Population

It is home to about 33,210 people.

See Chilisa Secondary School.

See Hwange Secondary School.

See Wankie Secondary School.



Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Hwange/Tsholotsho returned to Parliament:

David Joseph Mfanyana Kwidini of PF-ZAPU - 29 538 votes.

Obert Moses Mpofu of Zanu PF - 5 926 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange returned to Parliament:

Crispen Sibanda of Zanu PF with 19 790 votes,

Elton Muchemwa of ZUM with 5 847 votes.

Turnout - 28 340 or 61.97 %

In the 2000'Bold text' Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange East returned to Parliament:

Cephas Nyoni of MDC with 15 271 votes,

Jacob Mudenda of Zanu PF with 3 617 votes,

George Ncube, Independent, with 339 votes,

Khumbulani Ncube of ZAPU with 384 votes.

Hwange West returned:

Jealous Sansole of MDC with 15 132 votes,

Sphiwe Mafuwa of Zanu PF with 2 445 votes,

Gifton Ndumani of ZAPU with 429 votes.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Place returned to Parliament:

xyz of pppparty with xyz votes or xyz percent,

abc of parttttty with abc votes or abc percent,

lmn of paarty with lmn votes or lmn percent,

3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

Total 11 xx5 votes Hwange Central Brian Tshuma MDC-T 10 345 65.89 Reeds Dube Zanu PF 4 442 28.29 Felix Nicholas Dhlamini MDC 914 5.82 Total 15 701 In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Place returned to Parliament:

xyz of pppparty with xyz votes or xyz percent,

abc of parttttty with abc votes or abc percent,

lmn of paarty with lmn votes or lmn percent,

3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

Total 11 xx5 votes Hwange East Tose Wesley Sansole MDC-T 5 392 43.55 Fati Mpofu Zanu PF 4 710 38.04 Jealous Sansole MDC 1 820 14.70 John Ngwenya ZAPU 335 2.71 Salvation Nyoni Independent 125 1.01 Total 12 382

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange West returned to Parliament:

Bekithemba Mpofu of Zanu PF with 6 864 votes or 48.83 percent,

Gift Mabhena of MDC-T with 5 541 votes or 39.42 percent,

Godfrey Dube of MDC with 1 401 votes or 9.97 percent,

Ditshoni Nkomo of ZAPU with 251 votes or 1.79 percent,.

Total 14 057 votes

History

At approximately 10:27 am on Monday the 6 June 1972, a series of underground explosions at Wankie Number 2 Colliery resulted in 427 fatalities. It remains the deadliest mine accident in this country to date (2022).













References