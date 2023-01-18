In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hwange West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hwange West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9 . 59 percent.

* [[Salvation Nyoni]], Independent, with 125 votes or 1 . 01 percent , .

* [[John Ngwenya ]] of ZAPU with 335 votes or 2.71 percent,

* [[ Jealous Sansole]] of MDC with 1 820 votes or 14.70 percent,

* [[ Fati Mpofu ]] of Zanu PF with 4 710 votes or 38.04 percent,

* [[ Tose Wesley Sansole ]] of MDC-T with 5 392 votes or 43.55 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) ''' Hwange East ''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9 . 59 percent.

* [[ Felix Nicholas Dhlamini ]] of MDC with 914 votes or 5 . 82 percent.

* [[ Reeds Dube ]] of Zanu PF with 4 442 votes or 28.29 percent,

* [[ Brian Tshuma ]] of MDC-T with 10 345 votes or 65.89 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) ''' Hwange Central ''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''2000''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hwange East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Hwange is a Town located in Matabeleland North Province in Zimbabwe. It is built on large coal reserves.

Location

The name comes from Chief Whange. There is a claim of some affinity with the MaLozi in Barotseland. [1]

Population

It is home to about 33,210 people.

See Chilisa Secondary School.

See Hwange Secondary School.

See Wankie Secondary School.



Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Hwange/Tsholotsho returned to Parliament:

David Joseph Mfanyana Kwidini of PF-ZAPU - 29 538 votes.

Obert Moses Mpofu of Zanu PF - 5 926 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange returned to Parliament:

Crispen Sibanda of Zanu PF with 19 790 votes,

Elton Muchemwa of ZUM with 5 847 votes.

Turnout - 28 340 or 61.97 %

History

At approximately 10:27 am on Monday the 6 June 1972, a series of underground explosions at Wankie Number 2 Colliery resulted in 427 fatalities. It remains the deadliest mine accident in this country to date (2022).













References