Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Hwange"

Page Discussion
 
Line 47: Line 47:
 
Turnout - 28 340 or 61.97 %
 
Turnout - 28 340 or 61.97 %
  
In the '''2000''''''Bold text''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hwange East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
+
In the '''2000''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hwange East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
* [[Cephas Nyoni]] of MDC with 15 271 votes,
 
* [[Cephas Nyoni]] of MDC with 15 271 votes,
 
* [[Jacob Mudenda]] of Zanu PF with 3 617 votes,
 
* [[Jacob Mudenda]] of Zanu PF with 3 617 votes,
Line 58: Line 58:
 
* [[Gifton Ndumani]] of ZAPU with 429 votes.
 
* [[Gifton Ndumani]] of ZAPU with 429 votes.
  
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Place''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
+
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hwange Central''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
* [[xyz]] of pppparty with xyz votes or xyz percent,
+
* [[Brian Tshuma]] of MDC-T with 10 345 votes or 65.89 percent,
* [[abc]] of parttttty with abc votes or abc percent,
+
* [[Reeds Dube]] of Zanu PF with 4 442 votes or 28.29 percent,
* [[lmn]] of paarty with lmn votes or lmn percent,
+
* [[Felix Nicholas Dhlamini]] of MDC with 914 votes or 5.82 percent.
* 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.
+
'''Total''' '''15 701 votes'''
'''Total''' '''11 xx5 votes'''
+
 
Hwange Central Brian Tshuma MDC-T 10 345 65.89
+
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hwange East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
Reeds Dube Zanu PF 4 442 28.29
+
* [[Tose Wesley Sansole]] of MDC-T with 5 392 votes or 43.55 percent,
Felix Nicholas Dhlamini MDC 914 5.82
+
* [[Fati Mpofu]] of Zanu PF with 4 710 votes or 38.04 percent,
Total 15 701
+
* [[Jealous Sansole]] of MDC with 1 820 votes or 14.70 percent,
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Place''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
+
* [[John Ngwenya]] of ZAPU with 335 votes or 2.71 percent,
* [[xyz]] of pppparty with xyz votes or xyz percent,
+
* [[Salvation Nyoni]], Independent, with 125 votes or 1.01 percent,.
* [[abc]] of parttttty with abc votes or abc percent,
+
'''Total''' '''12 382 votes'''
* [[lmn]] of paarty with lmn votes or lmn percent,
 
* 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.
 
'''Total''' '''11 xx5 votes'''
 
Hwange East Tose Wesley Sansole MDC-T 5 392 43.55
 
Fati Mpofu Zanu PF 4 710 38.04
 
Jealous Sansole MDC 1 820 14.70
 
John Ngwenya ZAPU 335 2.71
 
Salvation Nyoni Independent 125 1.01
 
Total 12 382
 
  
 
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hwange West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hwange West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  

Latest revision as of 12:07, 18 January 2023

Hwange
Population
 (2009)
33,210

Hwange is a Town located in Matabeleland North Province in Zimbabwe. It is built on large coal reserves.

Location

The name comes from Chief Whange. There is a claim of some affinity with the MaLozi in Barotseland. [1]

Population

It is home to about 33,210 people.

See Chilisa Secondary School.
See Hwange Secondary School.
See Wankie Secondary School.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Hwange/Tsholotsho returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 28 340 or 61.97 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange East returned to Parliament:

Hwange West returned:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange Central returned to Parliament:

Total 15 701 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange East returned to Parliament:

Total 12 382 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange West returned to Parliament:

Total 14 057 votes

History

At approximately 10:27 am on Monday the 6 June 1972, a series of underground explosions at Wankie Number 2 Colliery resulted in 427 fatalities. It remains the deadliest mine accident in this country to date (2022).




References

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Hwange&oldid=122563"