Difference between revisions of "Hwange"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 47:
|Line 47:
Turnout - 28 340 or 61.97 %
Turnout - 28 340 or 61.97 %
|−
In the '''2000
|+
In the '''2000''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hwange East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Cephas Nyoni]] of MDC with 15 271 votes,
* [[Cephas Nyoni]] of MDC with 15 271 votes,
* [[Jacob Mudenda]] of Zanu PF with 3 617 votes,
* [[Jacob Mudenda]] of Zanu PF with 3 617 votes,
|Line 58:
|Line 58:
* [[Gifton Ndumani]] of ZAPU with 429 votes.
* [[Gifton Ndumani]] of ZAPU with 429 votes.
|−
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''
|+
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
|−
* [[
|+
* [[]] of with votes or percent,
|−
* [[
|+
* [[]] of with votes or percent,
|−
* [[
|+
* [[]] of with votes or .percent.
|−
|+
'''Total''' '''votes'''
|−
'''Total''' '''
|+
|−
|+
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
|−
|+
* [[]] of with votes or percent,
|−
|+
* [[]] of with votes or percent,
|−
|+
* [[
|−
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''
|+
]] of with votes or percent,
|−
* [[
|+
* with votes or .percent.
|−
* [[
|+
'''Total''' '''votes'''
|−
* [[
|−
*
|−
'''Total''' '''
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hwange West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hwange West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
Latest revision as of 12:07, 18 January 2023
Hwange
|Population
(2009)
|33,210
Hwange is a Town located in Matabeleland North Province in Zimbabwe. It is built on large coal reserves.
Location
The name comes from Chief Whange. There is a claim of some affinity with the MaLozi in Barotseland. [1]
Population
It is home to about 33,210 people.
See Chilisa Secondary School.
See Hwange Secondary School.
See Wankie Secondary School.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Hwange/Tsholotsho returned to Parliament:
- David Joseph Mfanyana Kwidini of PF-ZAPU - 29 538 votes.
- Obert Moses Mpofu of Zanu PF - 5 926 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange returned to Parliament:
- Crispen Sibanda of Zanu PF with 19 790 votes,
- Elton Muchemwa of ZUM with 5 847 votes.
Turnout - 28 340 or 61.97 %
In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange East returned to Parliament:
- Cephas Nyoni of MDC with 15 271 votes,
- Jacob Mudenda of Zanu PF with 3 617 votes,
- George Ncube, Independent, with 339 votes,
- Khumbulani Ncube of ZAPU with 384 votes.
Hwange West returned:
- Jealous Sansole of MDC with 15 132 votes,
- Sphiwe Mafuwa of Zanu PF with 2 445 votes,
- Gifton Ndumani of ZAPU with 429 votes.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange Central returned to Parliament:
- Brian Tshuma of MDC-T with 10 345 votes or 65.89 percent,
- Reeds Dube of Zanu PF with 4 442 votes or 28.29 percent,
- Felix Nicholas Dhlamini of MDC with 914 votes or 5.82 percent.
Total 15 701 votes
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange East returned to Parliament:
- Tose Wesley Sansole of MDC-T with 5 392 votes or 43.55 percent,
- Fati Mpofu of Zanu PF with 4 710 votes or 38.04 percent,
- Jealous Sansole of MDC with 1 820 votes or 14.70 percent,
- John Ngwenya of ZAPU with 335 votes or 2.71 percent,
- Salvation Nyoni, Independent, with 125 votes or 1.01 percent,.
Total 12 382 votes
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange West returned to Parliament:
- Bekithemba Mpofu of Zanu PF with 6 864 votes or 48.83 percent,
- Gift Mabhena of MDC-T with 5 541 votes or 39.42 percent,
- Godfrey Dube of MDC with 1 401 votes or 9.97 percent,
- Ditshoni Nkomo of ZAPU with 251 votes or 1.79 percent,.
Total 14 057 votes
History
At approximately 10:27 am on Monday the 6 June 1972, a series of underground explosions at Wankie Number 2 Colliery resulted in 427 fatalities. It remains the deadliest mine accident in this country to date (2022).
References
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"