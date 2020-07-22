Difference between revisions of "Hwange Football Club"

Hwange Football Club (formerly known as Wankie Colliery F.C.) is a football club from Hwange, Zimbabwe, currently playing in the ZIFA Southern Region Division One after being relegated from the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League in 2019.

Background

The club was founded in 1940 and are affectionately known by its legion of fans as Chipangano. Their home ground is the Colliery Stadium in Hwange. The club has won its fair share of honours along its history, beating a star-studded Callies 6–1 to lift the Castle Cup in 1972, in 1973 Dynamos Football Club were beaten 1–0. In 1991 Chipangano lifted the Zifa Cup beating Cranborne Bullets Football Club 3–1. Hwange were promoted back to the Zimbabwe top flight in 2018 after spending one year in the second division after a 2016 relegation.

Honours