Difference between revisions of "Hwange National Park"

'''Hwange National Park''' in [[Zimbabwe]] is a national and one of the oldest park in [[Zimbabwe]]. It is located in the [[Matabeleland North Province]] north-west of the resort town of [[Victoria Falls]]. Established in 1928 , the park is managed by the [[Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority]] and is one of the tourist resorts not only in the country but also in the sub-Saharan region. It is famous for its wildlife diversity which includes the Big Five as well as its flora and fauna.

Visitors Guide

When to visit: All year round Monday to Sunday 6 am to 6 pm

Fee: Entrance and accommodation fees are payable

Main Camp turn-off is at the 264.5-kilometre peg on the (A8) Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road. From here a tar road (15 kilometres) leads to the Park boundary at the railway crossing, a short distance from Main Camp.

Sinamatella Camp is reached from Main Camp by a narrow tar then a gravel road. Another way is to take the gravel road that turns off the (A8) Bulawayo - Victoria Falls Road just south of the town of Hwange. Sinamatella Camp is reached 45 kilometres further on via Mbala Lodge in the Deka Safari Area.

Location and Size

The Hwange National Park borders Zimbabwe and Botswana. On the Zimbabwean side, the park is located on the edge of the Matabeleland North Province on the northeastern end of Bulawayo, the country second city.[2] The park is also about an hour's drive from the mighty Victoria Falls which is one of the best natural wonders of the world. Named after a local Nhanzwa chief, Hwange National Park is the largest Park in Zimbabwe occupying roughly 14 650 square kilometres.[2]

Background

Hwange National Park is home to the Big Five animals of Zimbabwe which include the Black rhino and buffalo. It became the royal hunting grounds to the Ndebele warrior-king Mzilikazi in the early 19th Century and was set aside as a National Park in 1929.[3]

The National Park has facilities including self-catering lodges, cottages and chalets, camping sites and caravan sites. There are restaurants which serve breakfast, lunch and dinner; there are shops which sell a selection of beverages and foodstuffs. A petrol station is also at visitors disposal. [1]

Activities

Some of the activities visitors can participate in at Hwange National Park include:

Game Driving

Hunting

Swimming

Bird Watching

evening spotlighting

visit rock Paintings

Camping Sites and Lodges

Hwange National Park has the following lodges and camps:

Pictures